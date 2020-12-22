Tinsel the Tea Room Elf making deliveries for the Merrillville Florist and Tea Room

"The point of the Easter Bunny deliveries was to embrace a little silliness and help spread a couple smiles to people who were feeling the effects of not being able to see family or live a 'normal' life during a time of holiday traditions, and it ended up having great results for myself, my husband, our workers and our customers," owner Cindy Lopez said. "While the current social and economic environment is not quite as it was back in April, meaning there is no official shutdown in place, we are still in the midst of a global pandemic. Many of us are still missing visits with our loved ones in health care facilities, many of us are missing social interaction due to responsibly quarantining and social distancing, and unfortunately many of us have seen someone close to us fall ill to COVID."