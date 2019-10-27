Transit-oriented development along the South Shore Line? The old Chicago-to-South Bend interurban railroad didn't aspire to that, but the modern commuter line won't reach its full potential until TOD becomes a reality, supporters of the concept believe.
A group of about 40 public officials and business people who back the nascent TOD efforts in Northwest Indiana visited several Illinois suburbs recently to view the successes and challenges those communities have had. The field trip, organized by One Region and co-sponsored by the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, included visits to Elmhurst, Lombard, Oak Forest and Orland Park, focusing on rail-related development.
"TOD is critical to the success of Northwest Indiana across the entire rail line," One Region President and CEO Leah Konrady said, noting the lack of any significant rail-related TOD in the Region. "They have the Metra line, they've created these walkable downtowns," she said of some of the Illinois suburbs. "In Orland Park you'll see there wasn't a downtown, but they built it, and created it, which is exactly what we're going to have to do."
Elmhurst
Elmhurst's location makes it unique: a commuter can be downtown in fewer than 30 minutes aboard a Metra rush-hour train; O'Hare International Airport is a short drive up Interstate 294; the Eisenhower Expressway runs through the city. That's helped make the 137-year-old community attractive to developers hoping to take advantage of demand for upscale apartment and condominium living.
"We've been experiencing quite a bit of redevelopment the past few years, but it hasn't always been that way," City Planner Eileen Franz told the One Region group. As "auto-centric culture" peaked and the Oak Brook Mall attracted shoppers, "downtown was dead," Franz said.
Revitalization efforts began with a loan to rehabilitate the old York Theater. The city has since provided tax increment financing support to a variety of projects.
"The planning started back in the 1980s," Franz said. "That's when we established our first downtown TIF district."
The interest in downtown residential development began around 2000, Franz said, but residents' concerns about the height of buildings, the density of residences and need for parking put up hurdles.
"That was pretty controversial at the time," Franz said, but after several condominiums and townhomes were built, "they were pretty well received."
Recession stalled development, and after the recovery began, demand had shifted. "Now we're seeing more interest in apartments, taller and denser than what we had originally," Franz said.
As the city put through zoning changes to satisfy that demand, the opposition of 20 years earlier did not reemerge.
"We have not had the opposition we had in the past," Franz said. "I think people started to realize it's a good thing to have people living in your downtown."
Now, new condominium buildings under construction will join new luxury apartment buildings, and another parking deck will join four downtown-area garages next year. Meanwhile, the city tries to guide the downtown's evolution in ways that attract residents.
"We've been trying to focus on uses that create an experience, so we've made some changes to our zoning ordinance to allow these uses," Franz said. That can range from brew pubs to fitness centers, the latter including a new Formula Fitness Club that's proven popular. Many of the new buildings — whether residential or parking — include retail and office uses on the ground floors.
City officials said housing demand, led by young professionals and empty-nesters, is keeping up with growing supply.
"As long as you keep bringing them on one at a time, rather than all at once, you'll be fine," Elmhurst Business Development Coordinator Erin Jason said of the new housing.
The new 105 N. Addison building is ahead of projections at nearly 70% leased, Jason said, and the building is bringing the surrounding area, which includes the Metra station, "back to life."
Lombard
For Elmhurst, much of the development is redevelopment. "We have no land," Jason said. "If you want to build here, you have to be space creative."
The same is true in many suburban communities, but the village of Lombard is about to see its most significant TOD project begin on a parcel that's been vacant for more than a decade.
South Bend-based Holladay Properties, which is doing the Illiana Building project in Whiting and Promenade at Founders Square in Portage, has been chosen to redevelop a 2.5-acre set of lots from 101-109 S. Main St. as the Lilac Station — echoing the town's designation as The Lilac Village — a mixed-use development that will include 118 apartments, restaurants and a co-op grocery store.
The land once was home to the DuPage Theater, which the city acquired and tore down, and is now used as a parking lot for Metra riders. The property, at 101 Main St., is immediately adjacent to the Lombard Metra Station. The village hopes to close its sale this winter or spring, with construction expected to begin shortly thereafter. Lombard is providing up to $525,000 in TIF funding to Holladay.
Assistant Director of Community Development Jennifer Ganser told the One Region group that Lombard's TOD and downtown revitalization efforts began with smaller projects — in its case a restaurant's remodeling that "helped keep an old building standing," and construction of a pedestrian underpass under the railroad tracks "which links what's on the other side to the downtown."
The village has three TIF districts but also several grant programs, including for restaurants, retail and general facade renovation.
"That's helped spur a lot of redevelopment," Ganser said of the grants.
Oak Forest
Oak Forest is in between Elmhurt's need to be "space creative" and Lombard's opportunity to develop shovel-ready land. A triangle of land at the Oak Forest Metra stop boasts a new train station and new retail, but has been stubbornly void of residential development for years. City officials hope to change that soon, eyeing a project to build two upscale apartments with 114 unites neighboring the train station.
Director of Economic and Community Development Travis Bandstra said plans in the early 2000s for a mixed-use TOD development fell apart with the recession.
"We have been working to resurrect that," he said.
Bandstra said the Gateway development won't be complete without the residential, and the city is prepared to subsidize 20% of the project cost to make it happen.
"The whole thing was intended to be an eco-system," he said.
Oak Forest also has legacy challenges, including the risk that comes with public ownership of a significant amount of shovel-ready property and the need to use most of its TIF revenue to service debt, and the fact that it is an unproven rental market. The latter is a challenge shared by Northwest Indiana.
"Developers like to go to proven markets," Konrady said. "We are not yet a proven market for TOD."
Oak Forest looks to Orland Park, the last stop on the TOD tour, as a model.
"The city continues to align our strategies and political will to do what we need to do for TOD," Bandstra said.
Orland Park
Orland Park's TOD includes the Ninety7Fifty apartment community, a Mariano's-anchored retail development, a 120,000 square-foot University of Chicago outpatient center and plans for more entertainment and shopping. Planning started in the 1990s.
Building a "downtown" from scratch continues two decades later.
"It really is a story in political will," said Heather Mullins of the Regional Transit Authority, which backed early planning efforts. And, "it started with a new Metra station."
Orland Park also provided incentives and certain guarantees to developers, something common in getting TOD off the ground.
"It's amazing the changes they've done here, but it takes time," Konrady said. She said the village held "meeting after meeting" to overcome opposition to renter-occupied residential development. The Ninety7Fifty building, like similar complexes elsewhere, now draws city workers interested in "luxury" apartments with amenities ranging from a health club to a dog park.
"People are willing to pay a higher cost for those amenities and we just haven't tapped into that," Konrady said of Northwest Indiana. "We have a real opportunity with the national park, the lakeshore, our beach communities, and the South Shore paralleling that."