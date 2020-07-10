Tom Lounges opens second record store in Michigan City

Vinyl has been taking off in popularity in recent years, eclipsing CDs in total sales. Local record stores like S&J Stereo, Illiana Music and Media Exchange, Region Records in Griffith, Antique Vault & Records and The Static Age in Michigan City have catered to the growing demand for records that many audiophiles believe have better audio quality.

"There is another record store down the street, but they specialize in electronic, new wave and punk while our selection is more classic and mainstream," Lounges said. "The way I look at it is we're not competing with anyone. We're a small little group of independent record stores who are working to return this format. So far, it seems to be working nationwide."

Lounges, who started his music career at Hegewisch Records and Woodmar Records, looked at locations in Hammond and Highland but jumped at the opportunity when the spot — formerly the Dough Boys restaurant — opened up.

"We're right by the train station," Lounges said. "It's a seasonal town. It might be a little lean in the first quarter but it picks up in the summer. There's an art district, wonderful galleries and a ton of antique stores. We feel like we're complementary to what's here. It's a good fit. The location was a primary draw."