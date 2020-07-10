Tom Lounges opens second record store in Michigan City

Northwest Indiana music legend Tom Lounges — a journalist, DJ, radio host, emcee and promoter who's been a vital part of the Region music scene for decades — has opened a second record shop in Michigan City.
Lounges, the longtime publisher of Midwest Beat magazine, host of the "Midwest Beat" show on Lakeshore Public Radio and writer of a weekly column for The Times of Northwest Indiana, opened Tom Lounges' Record Bin in downtown Hobart three years ago to sell off some of his massive record collection. Now he has opened a second location at 1601 Franklin St. in Michigan City.
The new record shop will sell vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, vintage Star Plaza concert posters, tie die shirts, clothing, mugs, turntables, CBD and many other items in a space about twice as large as the downtown Hobart store at 218 Main St. The new store also will host music lessons, have an art nook featuring the work of local artists, and run a live 24/7 online radio station at regionradio.live and on the Region Radio app, as the Hobart stores does.
"I launched the Midwest Beat station three years ago," he said. "This will be Midwest Groove, with a different style to reflect the diversity of Michigan City and to target all of our audience. It will have a larger variety of '80s rock, Motown, funk, blues and jazzier rock like Chicago, Average White Band and Blood, Sweat and Tears. It will have jazz, maybe some Miles (Davis) or Dizzy (Gillespie). It will be a completely different format."
The store features a stage for bands to do radio performances with a live audience. Lounges also has hosted musical acts in the Hobart store, including touring musicians who have performed with Aerosmith and Gregg Allman, and said the new Michigan City location will be able to host bigger bands and crowds at least twice as big.
Tom Lounges' Record Bin outgrew its initial space in Hobart.
"We were planning this before COVID hit and were pretty entrenched with signing leases and everything," he said. "You either cut your losses or move forward and hope it doesn't last that long."
The record shop, originally slated to open in April, ended up opening two weeks ago. It carries a wide selection of music, including rock, pop, R&B, comedy, gospel, and oldies. In addition to "gently loved vinyl," it will stock an array of products like patches, posters, stickers, lunch boxes, band pins, flasks, jewelry, crystals, incense, candles, soaps, and books.
"Unlike the Hobart store, which is part museum with my man cave filled with historic and signed artifacts that are not for sale, almost everything there will be for sale," he said.
Vinyl has been taking off in popularity in recent years, eclipsing CDs in total sales. Local record stores like S&J Stereo, Illiana Music and Media Exchange, Region Records in Griffith, Antique Vault & Records and The Static Age in Michigan City have catered to the growing demand for records that many audiophiles believe have better audio quality.
"There is another record store down the street, but they specialize in electronic, new wave and punk while our selection is more classic and mainstream," Lounges said. "The way I look at it is we're not competing with anyone. We're a small little group of independent record stores who are working to return this format. So far, it seems to be working nationwide."
Lounges, who started his music career at Hegewisch Records and Woodmar Records, looked at locations in Hammond and Highland but jumped at the opportunity when the spot — formerly the Dough Boys restaurant — opened up.
"We're right by the train station," Lounges said. "It's a seasonal town. It might be a little lean in the first quarter but it picks up in the summer. There's an art district, wonderful galleries and a ton of antique stores. We feel like we're complementary to what's here. It's a good fit. The location was a primary draw."
Classes, live music acts and the new online radio station will be launched later.
"I want to stress this is a work in progress," he said. "It's about 70% of what we will have."
Tom Lounges' Record Bin in Michigan City will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information, call 219-210-3813, visit tomloungesrecordbin.com or find the business on Facebook.
