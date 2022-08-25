Tonnage up 15% at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor this year

Tonnage is up 15% thus far this year at the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

Through the end of July, cargo on the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway has fallen 7.56% from 17 million tons through the end of July to 15.72 million tons during the same period this year.

Total transits however have risen 1.7% to 1,791 through the end of July, up from 1,761 through the same period this year.

“As the season progresses, the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System continues to provide shippers a reliable route for a diverse range of commodities flowing in and out of the U.S. heartland,” said Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “Cargo numbers continue to improve thanks to the dedicated workers at our ports and on the vessels who are keeping essential products like grain and steel moving efficiently through the seaway’s maritime supply chain.”

So far this year, ships on the St. Lawrence Seaway System have moved 514,000 tons of grain, a 37% jump attributed to the food shortages that have resulted from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. ports on the Great Lakes, including the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago, traded with 27 countries during July, up from 26 in June.

Shipments of coke rose by 45.62%, salt by 11.47%, potash by 267.75%, scrap metal by 62.56%, steel by 9.62%, ore by 132% and other general cargo by 128%.

Dockworkers unloaded five shipments of steel at the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor last month.

“In July we saw a 4% increase in overall tonnage compared to last year. Year-to-date, Burns Harbor maritime tonnage has increased 15% compared to 2021. We are capturing market opportunities in grain and other mineral imports and looking at ways to sustain these shipments,” said Port Director Ryan McCoy,.

Traffic is also up at the Port of Toledo on Lake Erie, largely due to the new Cleveland-Cliffs direct-reduced iron plant there.

“It is really amazing the impact that the Cleveland Cliffs DRI plant has had on the Port of Toledo in terms of tonnage, job creation, and infrastructure development,” said Joseph Cappel, vice president of business development for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. “We are also seeing some new grain products and bulk materials in our mix this season. Our strategy of obtaining equipment and constructing facilities that have multiple purposes has worked to our advantage. We are basically positioned to handle any type of cargo that can be loaded onto a vessel at one or more of the marine terminals within the Port of Toledo.”