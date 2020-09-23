Tourism agency seeks to spread dunes story

VALPARAISO — Indiana Dunes National Park ranks fifth among National Park Service properties for biodiversity. That’s a story Indiana Dunes Tourism wants to tell.
Executive Director Lorelei Weimer told members of the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce about that effort on Tuesday.
Henry Chandler Cowles, considered the father of ecology, did his research at what is now Indiana Dunes National Park. Cowles Bog, one of his field research locations, is named in his honor.
“We have this great beach experience, but we also have this unbelievable ecological story that we’re telling as well,” Weimer said.
“Our role is how do we get people excited about this story,” she said.
Indiana Dunes has four distinct climates. There are plants normally found in Canada that are in the Dunes as well. The prickly pear cactus is here, as well as other flora and fauna that would not normally be found in the region.
The tourism agency is working to get people to experience nature. The 3-Dune Challenge — a rebranded Trail 8 at Indiana Dunes State Park — gets people excited about hiking the strenuous route to the top of the park’s three tallest dunes. Visitors who have completed the challenge go to the visitor center to buy a popular T-shirt that lets the buyer brag about the accomplishment.
Those visitors are inspiring, Weimer said. A couple became engaged on the trail. A 90-year-old woman completed it. A man carried his dying dog on the trail for a last big outing. A transplant patient climbed the dunes. A young boy who was on the trail put the new T-shirt over the one he was already wearing and hopped around the visitor center in his glee.
“Those are the things that get you excited,” Weimer said.
Her agency has developed a series of trails to get visitors to “knock of the sand and go out into the communities” to explore what else Porter County has to offer.
Now it’s working on a Native American trail at the visitor center to highlight the Region’s past, taking the story into the future with messages of sustainability, culture and more.
Weimer said she met with a Native American woman in her office at the visitor center to discuss concepts for the trail. The woman not only identified plants that were missing their leaves but also told how they were used in the past. That will factor into how the native plants are used in the trail.
But the Native American visitor also said something insightful: “’Everyone wants to tell our past,’ but they said, ‘We’re still here.’”
Weimer said among the possibilities for the trail would be to sell rain barrels – a key message in sustainability – but with Native American art on them, to also tell of their culture.
The Miami and Pokagon artistic styles are very different, Weimer said, and both are beautiful.
The trail might also have a series of longhouses that resemble those of Native American ancestors who lived near that spot but made with modern materials, Weimer said.
The trail has been in the works for several years, but it’s being planned carefully with input from Native American representatives, the Field Museum and the National Park Service, Weimer said.
The Times Photos of the Week
091920-nws-francis_01
091920-nws-francis_03
091920-nws-francis_04
091920-nws-francis_08
Portage at Crown Point football
Portage at Crown Point football
Portage at Crown Point football
Portage at Crown Point football
soldier welcomed home from deployment
soldier welcomed home from deployment
soldier welcomed home from deployment
Highland at Andrean football
Highland at Andrean football
Highland at Andrean football
Highland at Andrean football
Talk Like a Pirate Day at John Simatovich Elementary School
Buried treasures unearthed in time capsule
Talk Like a Pirate Day at John Simatovich Elementary School
Buried treasures unearthed in time capsule
Chesterton/Valparaiso football
Chesterton/Valparaiso football
Chesterton/Valparaiso football
Chesterton/Valparaiso football
Mail ballots arrive in Crown Point
Mail ballots arrive in Crown Point
Mail ballots arrive in Crown Point
Mail ballots arrive in Crown Point
Chesterton at Lake Central girls soccer
Chesterton at Lake Central girls soccer
Chesterton at Lake Central girls soccer
Chesterton at Lake Central girls soccer
Out of the Darkness suicide walk
Out of the Darkness suicide walk
Out of the Darkness suicide walk
Valparaiso/Crown Point, boys soccer
Valparaiso/Crown Point, boys soccer
Valparaiso/Crown Point, boys soccer
Valparaiso/Crown Point, boys soccer
New IUN Chancellor, Ken Iwama
New IUN Chancellor, Ken Iwama
091820-spt-gvb-high-and_15
091820-spt-gvb-high-and_1
091820-spt-gvb-high-and_10
091820-spt-gvb-high-and_8
091820-fea-brian_01
Campagna Academy charts 'new normal' of youth care in pandemic
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.