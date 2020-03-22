Tourism industry bracing for 40% job losses, economic impact six times worse than Sept. 11 aftermath

Business owners both small and large are suffering throughout Northwest Indiana because the total disruption to everyday life is a situation that's almost never contemplated, and it's not known how long the public health crisis will last, Batistatos said.

"We're hoping it ends yesterday," he said. "There's no end in sight. It keeps getting delayed and delayed and that's wearing on American morale. Americans are very strong, committed and resilient, but it would be easier if we knew it would end on the following date. The uncertainty is really wearing on businesses, consumers and stock markets. The uncertainty is making this an unprecedented economic event."

Two members of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority board, which consists of hotel owners and others in the hospitality industry, were forced to lay off 900 people alone, Batistatos said.

"The human component is tragic," he said. "Payroll taxes are coming due. Bills are coming due. It's like running a household just with more zeros and bigger bills."