Tourism industry bracing for 40% job losses, economic impact six times worse than Sept. 11 aftermath

Tourism and hospitality industry leaders fear the widespread and widening coronavirus shutdowns will result in an $809 billion national economic loss this year and the loss of more than 3.6 million travel-related jobs nationwide.
The U.S. Travel Association projects the global pandemic will have more than six times the economic impact of the Sept. 11 terrorists attacks, which resulted in planes being grounded nationwide and then people being fearful of flying for some time after.
The trade association projects that at least 58% of travelers in the United States will change their travel plans in the next six months, resulting in a loss of $55 billion in taxes and 40% of all travel employment nationwide.
Northwest Indiana's tourism sector likely will suffer a major toll with nearly everything ground to a halt, South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Speros Batistatos said.
"Everybody's being hit," he said. "The casinos are completely shut down. There's no dine-in food. You can't have conventions or sporting events if you can't get groups of people together."
Hotels throughout the Region have little business as a result.
"Nobody says, 'Wow, there's a new Hilton in Lake County, Indiana I want to stay at or let's go to Indianapolis to eat at St. Elmo's Steakhouse,'" Batistatos said. "People are motivated to travel by conventions, meetings, special events or sporting events. That's the first part of the equation. Then they decide where to stay and make reservations. When you shut down all of those activities, it effects hotels, bars, casinos, restaurants, everyone."
Business owners both small and large are suffering throughout Northwest Indiana because the total disruption to everyday life is a situation that's almost never contemplated, and it's not known how long the public health crisis will last, Batistatos said.
"We're hoping it ends yesterday," he said. "There's no end in sight. It keeps getting delayed and delayed and that's wearing on American morale. Americans are very strong, committed and resilient, but it would be easier if we knew it would end on the following date. The uncertainty is really wearing on businesses, consumers and stock markets. The uncertainty is making this an unprecedented economic event."
Two members of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority board, which consists of hotel owners and others in the hospitality industry, were forced to lay off 900 people alone, Batistatos said.
"The human component is tragic," he said. "Payroll taxes are coming due. Bills are coming due. It's like running a household just with more zeros and bigger bills."
Batistatos said it was likely many businesses wouldn't survive. Bars will suffer through an extended period with no revenue, restaurants will see a huge drop-off in business, and people aren't likely to buy steaks and certain other types of restaurant meals to-go, he said. Companies like Calumet City's Meats by Linz, which supplies beef to high-end steakhouses in Chicago and Indianapolis, won't be able to do anything with their inventory before it goes bad.
"The ripples of this are felt far and wide," Battistatos said. "People in Northwest Indiana are going to see the power of tourism and what this industry means to the local economy and what it means in tax revenue to local governments."
Northwest Indiana's tourism sector may bounce back faster than Chicago and Indianapolis when the shutdowns are lifted because it's primarily a drive-in market that doesn't rely on big conventions that people have to fly to, Batistatos said.
There likely will be pent-up demand to visit places like the Indiana Dunes National Park and the Region's beaches because people will have cabin fever from staying inside their homes for so long, he said. But until then, the local economy will suffer and the Region's business landscape may be permanently scarred by closings and vacant storefronts.
"Order food from restaurants. Buy gift cards," Batistatos said. "Do what you can to support local businesses and put money in their pockets."