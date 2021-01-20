Town endorses food and beverage tax

MERRILLVILLE — A proposed 1% food and beverage tax in Merrillville has support from multiple entities.

The Town Council recently adopted a resolution endorsing the tax. It came after the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors voted to support the proposal, Councilman Shawn Pettit said.

Documents associated with the action by both entities now head to state lawmakers as they consider legislation that would give Merrillville the authority to enact a food and beverage tax on sales at restaurants and bars.

If it advances, funding generated from the tax would be used to help Merrillville attract a convention center and other developments that could bring economic growth and tourism to the area, town officials said.

“This proposed Food and Beverage Tax would be focused on stimulating needed economic growth and development in and around the U.S.30 and Interstate 65 corridor, which is one of the most sought-after commercial destinations within the United States, but currently possesses existing redevelopment opportunities,” the town’s resolution states.

The 40 acres of land where the Star Plaza Theatre, the Radisson Hotel and the Twin Towers once sat is a prime area the town wants to see new growth.