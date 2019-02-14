Toyota Industries North America has acquired East Chicago-based Hoist Liftruck Manufacturing. The company will be renamed Hoist Material Handling.
Hoist founder Marty Flaska, who moved the manufacturer of high-capacity lift trucks and terminal tractors to East Chicago in 2016, is retiring.
“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished in building a terrific brand and quality products,” Flaska said. “I am retiring and will no longer be part of the business, but the company is in good hands. It’s an honor to hand it off to the industry leader Toyota.”
Hoist has manufactured large capacity forklifts under the Toyota Heavy Duty brand since 2015. It's headquartered in a 550,000-square-foot factory at 4407 Railroad Ave. in East Chicago. The building was once a factory making turrets and other parts for military tanks.
Hoist has nearly 25 years of experience manufacturing heavy-duty cushion tire and pneumatic forklifts, reach stackers, container handlers, and more, ranging in lift capacity from 7 to 57 tons.
“This is the perfect next step in the expansion of our Toyota Heavy Duty line,” said Jeff Rufener, president of Toyota Material Handling USA. “Hoist has been a great manufacturer of heavy-duty equipment for years and brings a group of passionate, talented associates that will help us in our role as a full-line equipment supplier. We are excited about the future of Hoist Material Handling.”
Hoist moved to Northwest Indiana from Bedford Park, Illinois, in 2016. The Indiana Economic Development Corp., Regional Development Authority and the city of East Chicago provided financial incentives nearing $15 million to assist in the relocation.
Hoist Material Handling will be led by Vice President and General Manager Dan Kossow, Vice President of Engineering Bob Miller, Vice President of Sales Stu Jacover and Vice President of Operations Ryan Delaney.
Delaney is joining Hoist after six years as director of quality for the Raymond Corp. He will report to Tony Miller, the senior vice president of operations and engineering for Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing.