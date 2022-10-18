 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toys 'R' Us returns to the Region

A view of Macy's Toys 'R' Us in Jersey City, New Jersey. 

 Joseph S. Pete

You don't have to grow up if you're a Toys 'R' Us kid.

Now there are again a million toys you can play with.

Geoffrey the Giraffe has made his triumphant return to the Region after hedge funds killed the iconic toy retailer in 2018 by saddling it with more than $500 million a year in new debt payments, driving it into bankruptcy, liquidating its inventory and closing all its stores nationwide. 

Macy's has revived Toys 'R' Us as an in-store store at select locations nationwide, including at the Southlake Mall in Hobart, the River Oaks Center in Calumet City and the Orland Square Mall in Orland Park. The downtown Chicago Macy's on State Street also has one of the flagship Toys 'R' Us stores.

Toys 'R' Us once had toy stores in Hobart and Michigan City and a Babies 'R' Us in Merrillville.

Macy's is adding 1,000- to 10,000-square-foot in-store Toys 'R' Us stores, including on the first floor of its Southlake Mall location. They're carrying a wide array of toys from leading brands like Lego, Play-Doh, Melissa and Doug, Barbie, Disney, Princesses, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, Marvel, My Little Pony, Pokemon, Paw Patrol, Jurassic World, Nerf and National Geographic.

The in-store stores have playful colored fixtures, demonstration tables to play with toys and a life-sized "Geoffrey on a Bench" display for photo ops.

Macy's is now celebrating a grand opening with in-store events, including family-friendly activities and toy giveaways.

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys 'R' Us experience to life in our stores,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. "We hope Toys 'R' Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys 'R' Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”

Macy's opened Toys 'R' Us stores at more than 450 locations nationwide, including seven stores in Indiana and 15 in Illinois.

Toys 'R' Us had about 200 locations left when its private equity owners decided to close it after 70 years. The New Jersey-based retailer was known for its mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe, the "I Don't Wanna Grow Up" jingle it ran on television commercials and row after row of brand new toys that kids often coerced their parents into seeing.

For more information, visit macys.com/toysrus.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

