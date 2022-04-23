Tractor Supply Store completes major renovation, adds more pet services and vets in Valparaiso

The Valparaiso Tractor Supply Co. store completed a major renovation and expanded its pet services.

The agricultural and "rural lifestyle" retailer at 2500 Morthland Drive expanded its selection of apparel, tools, hardware, pet food, animal feed and other products after the remodeling. The store has a new layout, a customer service hub and more digital tools to help find items.

“At Tractor Supply, we constantly work to improve the customer experience, from product offerings to in-store features. These exciting upgrades have completely transformed our store, making it an even better option for customers shopping for Life Out Here,” said Wayne Hiestand, manager of the Valparaiso Tractor Supply store.

Founded more than 80 years ago, Tractor Supply Co. has grown to more than 2,000 locations and 47,000 employees in 49 states. It serves farmers, ranchers, gardeners, hobby farmers, tradesmen and "all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle."

Tractor Supply Co. stocks an array of projects like workwear, boots, riding powers, lawn care products, garden supplies, power tools, fencing, welding and equine and pet supplies.

In Valparaiso, it just added a pet wash with wash bays, grooming tables, specialty shampoos, brushes, combs, towels, waterproof aprons and professional dryers. The store also bulked up on pet products like toys, collars, leashes and beds.

Valparaiso's Tractor Supply added a PetVet Wellness Center that's staffed by licensed veterinarians. It has comprehensive preventative veterinary services for dogs and cats where pet owners can go for routine care. Pet owners can walk in with no appointment to get vaccines, testing and microchips.

“We are excited for customers to visit our new space that now features more products than ever before, including our new apparel department, expanded feed and food selection and broader tool assortment," Hiestand said. "We know that customers will love these upgrades as much as we do, and we hope to share them with both familiar and new faces from the Valparaiso community.”

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit TractorSupply.com or call (219) 464-8597.

