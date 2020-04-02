Trade unions donate personal protective equipment to fire departments

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Northwest Indiana's skilled trade unions and contractors are donating disposable gloves and other personal protective equipment to local fire departments to protect first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Northwestern Indiana Building & Construction Trades Council gathered donations of surplus N95 respirator masks, rubber gloves, protective safety glasses and hazard suits and gave them to fire departments in Hammond, Gary, and Crown Point, dropping them off Tuesday and Wednesday.

Business Manager Randy Palmateer said the Northwestern Indiana Building & Construction Trades Council, which represents 42 union locals and about 600 contractors in Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties, decided to help those cities after their mayors reached out to ask for assistance.

"These first responders are the same people coaching sports with our kids and they're our neighbors and family," Palmateer said. "Just like the nurses and doctors on the front lines, it's incumbent upon us to help each other out."