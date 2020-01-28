Transit development bill heads to state Senate

The Indiana House of Representatives approved a bill Tuesday that would authorize the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority to create nonprofit entities to enhance its ability to encourage development around commuter rail stations.

House Bill 1279, authored by state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, would give the RDA authority to create entities that would "solicit and accept private or public funding" to help carry out the RDA's mission to spur projects in the Transit Development Districts being created in anticipation of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District's Double Track and West Lake Corridor projects.

The Transit Development Districts, or TDDs, will cover as much as one square mile around train stations, and collect the growth in local property and income taxes that new development within them creates. Anticipated incremental tax revenue would be leveraged to provide up-front assistance to developers.

The new entity would have the capability to negotiate directly with property owners and developers to purchase properties to market and develop in accordance with goals and standards set by the host communities and the RDA’s comprehensive plan.

The bill also broadens the type of private developers that can benefit from TDD financing to include condominiums.