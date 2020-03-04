Transit development bills move forward in Legislature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I haven’t had the opportunity to ask any questions,” he said, expressing concern over its impact along the current South Shore Line.

Other Northwest Indiana senators voted in favor of it. "This legislation is too big not to vote for it," said Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores.

The original bill, authored by Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, passed the House last month by a vote of 96-0. At the time, it included expansion of the RDA board of directors by four members, one each from Lake, Porter, LaPorte and St. Joseph counties. But in another amendment, the Senate removed that provision while adding authority for the South Bend-based North Central Indiana Regional Development Authority to create its own local development entity for South Bend.

Separately Tuesday, the House approved a Senate bill that it amended to include the RDA board expansion.

Rep. Michael Aylesworth, R-Hebron, a bill sponsor in the House, said the board expansion would give LaPorte and St. Joseph counties, which are not members of the RDA, a vote on the board when issues impacting those counties come before it.

The differences must now be reconciled, either by the consent of each bill's originating chamber, or through a compromise crafted by House-Senate conference committees.