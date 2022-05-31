Transit Development Districts subject of upcoming public hearing

The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority has readied seven Transit Development Districts for a June 9 public hearing, the first step in an approval process that includes a second hearing, a vote of the RDA Board of Directors and approval by the State Budget Committee.

The first hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 9 at the Purdue Tech Center at 9800 Connecticut Drive, Crown Point.

Transit Development Districts are one-half square-mile areas anchored by commuter railroad stations. They're being created in conjunction with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District's Double Track project along the South Shore Line and the West Lake Corridor extension through Hammond and Munster.

The TDD boundaries included in the June 9 hearing are proposed for the Munster/Dyer Main Street and Munster Ridge Road stations along the West Lake Corridor; the Hammond Gateway Station, where the West Lake and South Shore Line will meet; and the East Chicago, Gary Miller, Portage/Ogden Dunes and Michigan City 11th Street stations along the South Shore.

The TDDs' main purpose is to support development within their boundaries by leveraging any increase in property and local income taxes after their creation. The half-mile area of each TDD includes the train station and territory around it deemed most suitable for supporting residential, retail and business development in the area.

Some projects have already been announced for land within a proposed TDD — notably in Michigan City, with the 11th Street Central plan for the station block itself, and another multi-use development at Eighth Street and Michigan Boulevard.

The RDA board will accept public comment on each boundary during the hearing, which will be streamed on Zoom to allow comments from persons not in attendance.

Virtual participants may register online. A link to the registration form can be found at in.gov/rda/documents. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the hearing.

Comments may also be submitted via email to dwellman@rda.in.gov, or mailed to the RDA at the address above. Comments will be accepted through the second public hearing on July 14.

The draft resolutions establishing the boundaries of each TDD and maps of those boundaries will be available for examination at the RDA’s offices at the Purdue Tech Center and online at in.gov/rda/documents.

For more detailed information on the Transit Development Districts, visit nwitdd.com.

