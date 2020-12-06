Transit development ideas presented for Munster, Dyer, Ogden Dunes

The process to firm up boundaries for transit development districts around current and future commuter rail stations continued last week with online forums regarding the future Munster-Dyer Main Street station area and the Ogden Dunes side of the Portage-Ogden Dunes station area.
The TDDs can cover 320 acres, or one-half square mile, and the draft boundaries for the two stations covered on Wednesday and Thursday evenings will each have territory in two municipalities.
The draft Munster-Dyer TDD has a main north-south axis with expanded areas along Sheffield Avenue in Dyer, around the future station itself north and south of Main Street, in the light industrial area west of Calumet Avenue on the south side of Superior Drive in Munster, and areas along Calumet and 45th Street, including the Centennial Village and Maple Leaf Crossing developments.
The Ogden Dunes portion of the Portage-Ogden Dunes draft TDD includes about 18 acres, including land surrounding the town’s government buildings south to the railroad tracks, then another section of land south of U.S. 12. The RDA, along with consultants from the urban planning firm MKSK and advisers from Policy Analytics, will host a forum on the Portage portion of the TDD soon.
The TDDs will offer the opportunity for infrastructure investment and to offer assistance and incentives to developers, funded by incremental increases in local income and property taxes within each district.
“When we capture that growth, what we’re able to do is invest that right back in the community,” Eric Lucas of MKSK said during the Ogden Dunes meeting Thursday.
The consultants said they are looking for areas to include in the TDDs that fit into one of five criteria, in what Lucas called a “suite of opportunities”: adaptive reuse, preserve, strengthen, infill and redevelop.
Infill would make use of vacant land, often filling “missing teeth” like the parcel between the Franciscan Medical offices at Calumet and 45th and The Times Media Co. to the west in Munster. Redevelopment would replace existing uses; strengthening would update them; adaptive reuse might include transforming a historic or other significant building to a new use; and preserving would essentially leave existing uses alone, and would generally include residential neighborhoods and businesses.
The Main Street Station TDD draft includes 115 acres in Dyer and 220 in Munster, so will have to be trimmed slightly. It includes several areas open or currently under development.
“There’s a lot of opportunity in this area,” MKSK’s Aaron Kowalski said during Wednesday’s forum. “There’s a really good potential for economic development.”
Ogden Dunes, the majority of which is residential development stretching south from the lakeshore, offers fewer opportunities.
“There’s not a lot of area available for future development,” Kowalski said Thursday, “so we’ve tried to be really creative in our approach.”
The presentation included the possibility of using some of the publicly owned town government area on the north side of U.S. 12, and areas south of the highway near new South Shore parking, and stretching into Portage.
“The scale is intended to be deliberately modest,” Lucas said of the Ogden Dunes plan. In Portage, “there could be a whole host of other opportunities.”
All proposed TDDs will be subject to two public hearings conducted by the RDA Board of Directors, and then require approval of the State Budget Committee.
The TDD revenue in Lake and Porter counties will be managed by the RDA. Each TDD’s revenue can only be used in that TDD, and individual municipalities will retain their existing land-use and zoning regulatory authority. Where TDDs overlap with tax increment financing, or TIF, districts, the existing TIF obligations will be met and excess property tax revenue will be allocated based on negotiations between the RDA and municipality, officials said.
Visit nwitdd.com for information on the TDDs and the opportunity to participate in a survey.
