Transit development ideas presented for Munster, Dyer, Ogden Dunes

“When we capture that growth, what we’re able to do is invest that right back in the community,” Eric Lucas of MKSK said during the Ogden Dunes meeting Thursday.

The consultants said they are looking for areas to include in the TDDs that fit into one of five criteria, in what Lucas called a “suite of opportunities”: adaptive reuse, preserve, strengthen, infill and redevelop.

Infill would make use of vacant land, often filling “missing teeth” like the parcel between the Franciscan Medical offices at Calumet and 45th and The Times Media Co. to the west in Munster. Redevelopment would replace existing uses; strengthening would update them; adaptive reuse might include transforming a historic or other significant building to a new use; and preserving would essentially leave existing uses alone, and would generally include residential neighborhoods and businesses.

The Main Street Station TDD draft includes 115 acres in Dyer and 220 in Munster, so will have to be trimmed slightly. It includes several areas open or currently under development.

“There’s a lot of opportunity in this area,” MKSK’s Aaron Kowalski said during Wednesday’s forum. “There’s a really good potential for economic development.”