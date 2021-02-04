Transit district to boost Portage’s north side plan

The 320-acre district boundary isn’t set yet, but the State Budget Committee is expected to approve it in the spring, Lucas said.

AJ Monroe, Portage’s director of planning and development, is on the RDA’s steering committee for setting the TDD boundary. He’s excited about it because the district will be a powerful tool to help implement the north side master plan that dates back to 2005, when Doug Olsen was mayor.

Its aim is to create a “livable lakefront,” with enhanced access to Portage Lakefront Park and Riverwalk, the South Shore station, boating on Lake Michigan and enjoyment of other natural areas.

“There can be a lot of different types of development, particularly in the areas that we’re talking about here,” Kowalski said.

Among the concepts are an entertainment zone, a mixed-use village, an office campus, marina-oriented development and more. Already, there are developments like Marina Shores that show what can happen in that area. Extending the Burns Parkway to U.S. 12 can add to the area’s attraction, but the exact route will be influenced by what other development in the area is planned.