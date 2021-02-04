Transit district to boost Portage’s north side plan

PORTAGE — The transit development district being formed here promises to be like giving the city’s northside master plan steroids.
“We want you to strengthen your community,” said Sherri Ziller, interim CEO of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority.
“The fact that Indiana Dunes is now a national park definitely ups the caliber of opportunities,” said consultant Aaron Kowalski of MKSK.
Portage is poised to be a destination for Chicagoans who want to enjoy Indiana Dunes National Park and other attractions in the area.
“There’s quite a bit of opportunity here to do a variety of different things,” setting Portage apart from a number of other transit development district locations, MKSK’s Eric Lucas said.
The transit development district being created by the RDA around South Shore Line stations will offer even more economic development incentives than a tax increment financing district. Not only will the district capture the increase in property taxes in the defined area, the way a TIF district does, but also the increase in income taxes.
That revenue will be used to pay for infrastructure and other economic development incentives.
“This is something that is really unique in Indiana,” Kowalski said. Other communities and regions across the state could look to this example.
The 320-acre district boundary isn’t set yet, but the State Budget Committee is expected to approve it in the spring, Lucas said.
AJ Monroe, Portage’s director of planning and development, is on the RDA’s steering committee for setting the TDD boundary. He’s excited about it because the district will be a powerful tool to help implement the north side master plan that dates back to 2005, when Doug Olsen was mayor.
Its aim is to create a “livable lakefront,” with enhanced access to Portage Lakefront Park and Riverwalk, the South Shore station, boating on Lake Michigan and enjoyment of other natural areas.
“There can be a lot of different types of development, particularly in the areas that we’re talking about here,” Kowalski said.
Among the concepts are an entertainment zone, a mixed-use village, an office campus, marina-oriented development and more. Already, there are developments like Marina Shores that show what can happen in that area. Extending the Burns Parkway to U.S. 12 can add to the area’s attraction, but the exact route will be influenced by what other development in the area is planned.
“There’s a lot of opportunity and a lot of open ground, a lot of land that could be activated and more readily available for development if it were connected up,” Lucas said.
The TDD is being created as part of the South Shore Line’s double-track project. The railroad is building 16 miles of new track so trains can travel east and west at the same time between Gary and Michigan City. Speeding access to Chicago is one of the goals, but so is speeding access to Northwest Indiana.
The transit development district being created by the RDA is intended to enhance the city’s plans for the future, not replace them, consultants stressed during a Zoom session Wednesday with community leaders and the public.