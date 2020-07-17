Transitions Hospice expanding service to Northwest Indiana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Transitions Hospice is expanding to Northwest Indiana, where it will care for terminally ill people in their homes to maximize their comfort.

The Huntley, Illinois-based company already provides 24/7 hospice and palliative care to the chronically ill and dying across Chicagoland, Northern and Central Illinois and Central Indiana.

Now it is expanding its Indiana footprint after receiving approval to start caring for patients in Northwest Indiana, including Crown Point, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Portage, Chesterton, Hammond, Gary and other cities in the Region.

Transitions Hospice Founder and CEO Jim Palazzo said the company is “excited to show our passion to the Region and continue to make a difference in not only our patients’ lives, but the lives of their families as well.” The Purdue University graduate has “always wanted to extend our business into Northwest Indiana, and I am glad to say that day has finally come.”

Founded in 2007, Transitions offers hospice and palliative care with a patient-focused mindset, giving each patient a customized care plan and a dedicated team of caregivers that includes nurses and social workers.