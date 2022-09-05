TRANSPORTATION: Borman access updates; South Shore to ND changes

The next phase of work on the Borman Expressway will include several ramp closures in September, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

The northbound and southbound Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard on-ramps to eastbound Interstate 80/94 are scheduled to close Sept. 9, with construction expected to be completed by Sept. 23.

The north and southbound Kennedy Avenue on-ramps to eastbound I-80/94 will be closed as early as Sept. 16, but not before the ramps at Calumet Avenue or Indianapolis Boulevard are reopened to traffic, according to INDOT.

In addition to the ramp closures, lane closures are scheduled in eastbound lanes of I-80/94 from Sept. 9 to 11 to allow crews to prepare those lanes for the new construction phase.

The Borman project has an estimated cost of $32 million. It began in late spring and is expected to last into next spring with major work completed this year. The full project area stretches from the state line to Cline Avenue.

Changes to South Shore service to ND games

Fighting Irish fans who take the South Shore Line to South Bend on game day will need to find another way from the airport station to the University of Notre Dame campus this year, with a bus driver shortage interrupting the railroad’s usual partnership with South Bend Transpo, the railroad announced.

The South Shore Line will operate its regular schedule and is encouraging passengers to use ride-sharing services for transportation to and from the airport and stadium.

In addition to the elimination of bus service in 2022, the South Shore won’t offer extra westbound trains departing after the conclusion of the two night games on the schedule. The last Saturday westbound train departure from the South Bend Airport is at 10:16 p.m. Eastern Time.