TRANSPORTATION: Borman concrete project underway

The orange and white barrels are lined up along the Borman Expressway for a yearlong, $32 million concrete pavement restoration project.

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction will repair pavement on Interstate 80/94 between Cline Avenue and the state line. Initial work has included cleaning the shoulders and inspecting and repairing storm drains to prepare for shifted traffic during construction, according to INDOT. Daily shoulder closures are scheduled to continue through May 11.

Starting on or after Thursday, May 12, overnight lane closures will be in effect on the westbound side of the Borman. Lane closures are scheduled for 8 p.m. daily through approximately 5 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 and noon on Sunday, May 15.

Lane closures will take place in eastbound lanes starting on or after May 19, from approximately 8 p.m. daily through approximately 5 a.m. on May 20, 10 a.m. on May 21 and noon on May 22.

The lane closures are being done to set up for the first phase of the project, which will include constructing median crossovers for future phases of construction and performing patching work in the left shoulder and left lane of westbound I-80/94, according to INDOT. During this work, the inside lanes and shoulders will be closed, with traffic utilizing the outside shoulders as a travel lane.

It will be ongoing 24 hours a day, 6 or 7 days a week, depending on weather. Traffic patterns on I-80/94 will shift throughout the project, which is scheduled to last through May 2023, though INDOT said major work is expected to be completed late this year.

Singing Sands is state’s ‘outstanding trail project’

The Greenways Foundation of Indiana recently presented its 2022 Indiana Greenways Awards, including one for the recently completed phases of the Singing Sands Trail in LaPorte County.

Awards included:

Outstanding Public Official: state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-14th

Outstanding Trail Advocate: Dr. Terry Gaff

Outstanding Trail Group: Prairie Trails Club

Outstanding Local Government: City of Fishers

Outstanding Trail Project: Singing Sands Trail, Phases 1 & 2, a segment of the Marquette Greenway in Michigan City

Outstanding Corporation: United Auto Workers Local #2209

Diana M. Virgil Legacy Award: Bernie Dahl, Purdue University

The award winners were announced during the Greenways Foundation Annual Luncheon held in Carmel on April 26.

For more information about the 2022 Indiana Greenways Awards recipients, visit greenwaysfoundation.org/annual-luncheon.

‘One new brand, three new vans’

The Gary Public Transportation Corp. recently celebrated the launch of its redesigned paratransit service, Access219.

The project to renew the service began in early 2020. Three new paratransit vehicles are equipped with wheelchair lifts and securement devices. Riders on Access219 pay low fares and can travel to destinations within 3/4 miles of any GPTC transit route.

For information on how to become a paratransit rider, contact GPTC’s Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator at 219-884-6100 ext. 106. For other questions or assistance, call 219-884-6100 ext. 113.

For additional information, visit garytransit.com.

New highway maps for Illinois

The Illinois Department of Transportation has released a new official highway map, which includes route updates and a new feature showing mileage between towns and marked route junctions.

“While many of us now use smartphones for directions, paper maps remain an important resource,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “When your phone dies or you drive out of range, paper maps will show you the way.”

QR codes are printed on the maps to provide access to information on IDOT’s Getting Around Illinois site, including travel conditions, Amtrak information, the Office of Tourism’s Enjoy Illinois campaign as well as Illinois Department of Natural Resources historic sites and parks.

To request a map, contact DOT.maps@illinois.gov. Free copies also will be available at interstate rest areas and other IDOT facilities.

Road projects

Upcoming road work includes:

Bridgework on Ind. 55 between C.R. 800 N and C.R. 700 N will be performed by INDOT contractor F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates. The state highway will be reduced to one lane over Knights Ditch, and a temporary traffic signal will be installed to direct traffic. The bridge deck overlay work is scheduled to begin Monday, May 9 and continue through late June.

Eagle Ridge Drive in Schererville is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 from Deer Creek Drive to Willowbrook Drive for a culvert inspection. Businesses will have access from Willowbrook Drive. Check Schererville.org for updates.

