TRANSPORTATION: Borman lane, ramp usage shifts continue

Concrete restoration work on the Borman Expressway stymied drivers last week trying to access the interstate in west Lake County. As of Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Friday, work crews will be shifting to a new phase that will allow the reopening of on-ramps at Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard.

The shifting work will require westbound right lanes along the westernmost 6.5 miles of Interstate 80/94 during overnight hours.

Dates and times for specific changes depend on weather, INDOT noted on its northwest district social media accounts.

The $32 million concrete patching work began in late spring and is expected to last into next spring. The project area stretches from the state line to Cline Avenue.

Lane restriction planned for Ind. 51

The northbound right turn lane from Ind. 51 to U.S. 6 in Hobart will be closed for crews to install a water main, with work beginning on or after Monday, INDOT announced. Construction is expected to take through early September.

During construction, traffic will be able to turn right from the center through-lane.

South Shore continues monthly ticket ‘BOGO’

The South Shore Line is continuing the buy-one-get-one-free monthly ticket promotion begun during the pandemic. All monthly tickets purchased for the month of September 2022 will remain valid throughout October 2022, the commuter railroad announced.

Paper September monthly tickets will be honored through October, and purchasers of digital tickets via the mobile app will have an October ticket uploaded to their accounts prior to Oct. 1.

Passengers who receive September tickets through an employer benefit program such as Wage Works or Commuter Benefit Solutions should not order October tickets if they receive a September monthly ticket. Additional information and assistance are available through the online contact form at mysouthshoreline.com/contact.

North Judson road projects

Two state highway projects are set to begin in North Judson.

Crews are scheduled to begin work as early as Monday and last to early November on curb ramps and sidewalks on Ind. 10/39 between Mint Road and Oakwood Avenue.

During construction, traffic will be maintained by flaggers when needed, but most of the work will be taking place outside of the roadway, INDOT announced.

Then, on or after Sept. 6, Ind. 10/39 will be closed for utility work between Schricker Avenue and Oakwood Avenue. That project is expected to be complete by the end of October.

INDOT’s official detour includes Ind. 39, Ind. 8 and U.S. 421.