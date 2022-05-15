TRANSPORTATION: Bridge projects on deck in north Lake County

Two bridge paving projects in north Lake County will require lane closures starting as early as Monday, May 16.

The U.S. 12/Columbus Drive bridge over Kennedy Avenue in East Chicago will be reduced to one lane in each direction through early August, and the 169th Avenue/15th Avenue bridge over Cline Avenue at the Hammond-Gary city line will be reduced to one lane in each direction through mid-September.

The right lanes will be closed during the first phase of the projects; the left lanes in the second. The Indiana Department of Transportation bridge deck overlay projects will be performed by Superior Construction.

Airport operations up

The Gary/Chicago International Airport saw 1,186 flight operations in April, Airport Manager Charles Sweet reported to the airport authority board at last week’s monthly meeting. The takeoffs and landings were over 10% higher than a year ago.

The airport supplied just over 300,000 gallons of fuel, significantly higher than normal, and had a record number of international arrivals at 16, including the airport’s first flight from Iceland, the 32nd country from which flights have arrived at Gary.

Airport Executive Director Dan Vicari noted 16 international arrivals is a record for the airport.

Magoun project scheduled

The city of East Chicago is asking residents and visitors to refrain from parking on Magoun Avenue between 150th and 149th streets during the daytime for several days this week.

Hasse Construction will be installing bypass pumping starting Monday, with an expected completion Wednesday. The city is asking vehicles to be moved from Magoun by 7 a.m. Overnight parking is allowed.

Electric vehicle opinions sought

INDOT is conducting an online survey to collect public input on an electric vehicle infrastructure program. The state expects to receive nearly $100 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for EV charging stations and related infrastructure.

“INDOT seeks to gain insight into charging station locations, barriers and considerations,” the state agency announced. It says the survey should take approximately 20 minutes, and responses received by May 27 will be used to inform the development of Indiana's plan.

More information on Indiana EV infrastructure planning, including a link to the survey, can be found at in.gov/indot/current-programs/innovative-programs/electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-network/.

Metra adjusting schedule

Metra is modifying its schedule on the Electric Line beginning May 23. The commuter railroad announced last week that it will expand express service and make other changes to reflect evolving operating conditions and to accommodate rehabilitation work on the 147th Street/Sibley Station.

“These changes are part of our ongoing efforts to adjust our schedules as we recover from the pandemic and meet the changing needs of My Metra riders,” Metra Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski said in the railroad’s announcement.

Information on the changes is available at metra.com in the “News at Metra” section.

The Metra Electric Line currently provides about 10,000 passenger trips on weekdays, according to the railroad. That’s about 35% of its pre-COVID ridership.

