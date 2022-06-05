TRANSPORTATION: Concrete restoration and bridge work to begin on I-65

This summer's rehabilitation work on Interstate 65 in Lake County is set to begin Thursday. Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will perform a $25.59 million concrete pavement restoration and bridge deck overlay project between U.S. 30 and Interstate 80/94.

Work will begin with overnight lane closures on or after Thursday to set up the new maintenance of traffic process. Starting on or after the morning of June 10, three travel lanes will be open to traffic but will be shifted to make room for the work zone. Motorists should follow lane markings carefully through these traffic shifts, INDOT said.

Other aspects of the project impacting traffic include:

Closure of the ramp from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road and the ramp from Ridge Road to I-65 northbound through early September. The official detour will be marked, utilizing I-80/94, Broadway and 61st Avenue.

Overnight lane closures to set up, modify and remove the lane shifts through the work zone. There will also be overnight lane closures for pothole patching as necessary.

Three lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained during daytime hours. Overnight lane closures and changing traffic patterns should be expected through fall.

The bridge deck overlay projects on I-65 will be at 53rd Avenue and 37th Avenue/Ridge Road. Construction will take place in 2022 and 2023, with work this year ending in November.

I-94 lane closures for bridge work

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates is reducing Interstate 94 to two lanes of traffic in each direction over Willow Creek and the CSX railroad for bridge work. The work was planned to begin Sunday.

The lane restrictions will run between the Ind. 249 and Ind. 51/U.S. 6 exits, with alternating lane and shoulder closures. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area for approximately four weeks.

Metra introducing unlimited travel pass

Metra will begin offering riders a $100 flat-rate “Super Saver” monthly pass in July. It will be valid for unlimited travel on the Chicago area commuter railroad. The new pass will be offered for a three-month pilot period.

A reduced fare pass for eligible seniors, K-12 students and children will cost $70. All riders on the Metra Electric and Rock Island lines also will pay the reduced fare rate, thanks to the Fair Transit South Cook Pilot, with the stipulation that those passes are valid only on those two lines.

July passes will go on sale starting June 20.

Buying the new pass during the pilot program will be the same process as buying the regular Monthly Pass via the Ventra app and from ticket agents. The passes will look the same as the regular Monthly Pass and still display a zone pair (indicating the fare zones of the riders’ origin and destination stations), but conductors will know that all Monthly Passes are good for unlimited travel across all fare zones, Metra said.

Metra will continue to sell the $6 Day Pass, valid for unlimited travel within one to three fare zones in a single day, and the $10 Day Pass, valid for unlimited travel systemwide in a single day.

“Metra’s recovery from the pandemic requires that we look at all the options on the table to reinvent our service by listening to My Metra riders, creating new schedules, and exploring fare incentives that allow riders to return or try our system at affordable rates,” Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski said. “We’ve been fortunate that regional sales taxes, which support our operations, have remained strong, allowing us to use some of our federal COVID-19 relief funding in more creative ways that directly benefit our riders.”

