TRANSPORTATION: Lake Michigan states driving toward 'EV circuit tour'

Indiana is joining Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois in defining a road circuit around Lake Michigan aimed at owners of electric vehicles.

The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will span more than 1,100 miles and provide a network of EV chargers around the lake, according to a Memorandum of Understanding signed by officials from each state. Their ambition is to define an “electric Route 66” to boost tourism around the lake.

“The Great Lakes are the crown jewel of the upper Midwest, and this initiative proudly blends our clean energy goals with the natural beauty that attracts countless visitors each year,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

According to the Michigan Economic Development Corp., “chargers will be installed in key coastal communities at lighthouses, state parks, breweries, vineyards, restaurants and other small businesses. They will also be meshed into existing charging infrastructure networks at large entertainment attractions in cities along the route including Chicago, Milwaukee, and Green Bay.”

“The circuit will allow travelers to experience Lake Michigan and visit countless communities in and around the route,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I am so proud that we came together to forge this bipartisan agreement.”

The MOU doesn’t have binding requirements, or a specific timeline, though state officials have said they expect the network to be built and defined in the next several years.

Top ranking for Indiana infrastructure

The Indiana Department of Transportation is touting Indiana’s No. 1 infrastructure ranking by the business television network CNBC.

The CNBC 2022 Top States for Business ranks Indiana the best state in the nation for the third time, following No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. This year is the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five.

“Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading the way in providing quality infrastructure for residents and businesses,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement about the ranking. “This No. 1 ranking affirms our approach to making strategic investments in transformative projects, our strong commitment to taking care of what we have, and our close collaboration with local communities and private partners. I’m looking forward to building on our momentum to further leverage our competitive advantage on infrastructure.”

According to CNBC: “Carrying some 277 million tons of cargo per year, Indiana’s rail network is among the busiest in the nation. It helps the Hoosier State earn its title as the Crossroads of America. But Indiana also scores well overall for sustainability. While it lags somewhat in renewable energy, the state’s central location serves it well. Hoosiers endure less extreme weather than some of their Midwest neighbors, with low risks of wildfires or floods.”

The rest of the top 10 states, in order, are Ohio, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona and Kansas (tied), Tennessee, Virginia and Missouri.

Ride historic rails

Rangers from the Indiana Dunes National Park will head to Wisconsin on Aug. 13 to help host Chicago Day at the East Troy Railroad Museum. The rangers’ role will be to tell the story of the South Shore railroad.

East Troy is west of Milwaukee. Visitors on Chicago Day will have the chance to ride in restored 1920s-era South Shore train cars donated to the museum by the National Park Service in 2010. The cars were restored by museum volunteers.

Children can earn an East Troy Electric Railroad pin for completing a Junior Ranger program during the event.

According to the national park, the last train of the day will include a three-car South Shore train running from the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago to the East Troy Depot. The train will depart from the Elegant Farmer around 4 p.m. and arrive in East Troy around 4:45 p.m.

The day’s events also include dedication of a 1924 Chicago Transit Authority. Two Chicago elevated railroad cars will also be part of the day.

The East Troy Electric Railroad operates on seven miles of track that have been in operation for 115 years. For more information, visit easttroyrr.org.