TRANSPORTATION: Metra embarks on battery conversion project

Metra is planning to convert as many as six of its diesel locomotives to battery power.

The Illinois commuter railroad’s board approved a contract last week with Progress Rail that includes a base order of three locomotives with options for three more at a total cost of $34.6 million for all six conversions, which will be performed in Patterson, Georgia.

The first three are expected to be completed in about 3½ years, according to the railroad.

“This procurement puts Metra on the cutting edge of battery-powered technology and demonstrates our commitment to innovation and cleaner energy,” Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a statement on the board’s action. “If these locomotives prove themselves, they could play a significant role in our fleet and in our future, and the concept could serve as a template for other railroads to follow.”

Metra plans to test the battery-powered locomotives on the Rock Island line, which runs from downtown Chicago to Joliet.

The locomotives will have an estimated range of 150 miles per charge. Charging stations will be placed in the main yard and at an outlying point, the railroad said.

In addition to reducing emissions, the battery-powered locomotives are expected to be less noisy and have lower operating costs and lower maintenance costs than diesel locomotives.

The railroad is requiring that the battery-powered locomotives provide a safe and comfortable ride at all speeds up to the maximum speed of 79 mph.

Kennedy Ave. project advancing

Schererville has issued a request for proposals to firms interested in provided engineering and right-of-way services for two phases of the Kennedy Avenue extension project: from Oak Street to Main Street and from U.S. 30 to Junction Avenue.

Proposals are due Sept. 16.

The Oak to Main phase has an estimated cost of $3,778,100; the U.S. 30 to Junction phase, $7,696,900. The federal government is paying 80% of the costs.

The entire project runs from Main Street to U.S. 30.

Airport operations continue upward trend

The Gary/Chicago International Airport continued in July to record more take-offs and landings and to sell significantly more fuel than in July 2021.

The airport saw 2,030 operations in July, up 4.3% from the same month a year ago, Assistant Manager Ken Cast told members of the airport authority board at their August meeting. Year-to-date operations through July totaled 12,228, up 5.7%.

Airport fixed-base operators pumped 305,046 gallons of fuel in July, up 9.3% from a year ago. The year-to-date figure hit 1.878,512 gallons, up 24.6%.

Cast also reported that the airport welcomed five international flights, with 33 persons going through customs. The planes arrived from Iceland, Ireland, Mexico, Turks and Caicos Islands and Italy.