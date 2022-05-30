TRANSPORTATION: New roundabout in LaPorte County among upcoming road work

A project to create a roundabout at Ind. 2 and U.S. 6 in LaPorte County will begin as early as Tuesday and last through late October.

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction will perform the project in three phases, according to INDOT. The intersection of U.S. 6 and Ind. 2 will be partially closed during the first two phases.

Phase one will last through early August, according to INDOT, with the north and west portions of the intersection closed. U.S. 6 will be closed between State Road 2 and Lowman Lane, with an official detour following Ind. 2 and Ind. 49. Indiana 2 will be closed between U.S. 6 and Main Street, with an official detour following U.S. 421 and U.S. 6. The intersection will remain open to traffic between Ind. 2 south of the intersection and U.S. 6 east of the intersection.

During phase two, the south and east portions of the intersection will be closed. Indiana 2 will be closed between U.S. 6 and Lowman Lane, with a detour following Ind. 49 and U.S. 6. That latter road will be closed between Ind. 2 and U.S. 421, and the detour will follow Ind. 2 and U.S. 421. The intersection will remain open to traffic between Ind. 2 north of the intersection and U.S. 6 west of the intersection.

The intersection will be open in all directions during phase three, while construction in the center of the roundabout is completed.

Old rail crossing to be removed

Removal of the railroad crossing on Junction Avenue in Schererville is scheduled for Thursday, creating road restrictions between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the town.

The town and Canadian National railroad will be removing the crossing and paving the road. Junction Avenue local traffic east of the railroad tracks will have access from Joliet Street. Kennedy Avenue and Junction Avenue local traffic west of the railroad tracks will have access from Kennedy Avenue.

The town is encouraging all motorists to plan ahead to use alternate roadways to avoid the work zone and closure areas.

Full reconstruction for Homerlee Ave.

Homerlee Avenue in East Chicago will be closed to through traffic for total reconstruction starting June 8, the city announced.

The project will include new sewers and water lines, concrete sidewalks and curbs and new asphalt pavement. The city expects the project to be completed by the end of the year.

Construction crews will work from approximately 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Property owners will be notified prior to work that could directly affect them, such as water service hookups, the city said. Workers may need access to basements to verify or hook up water and sanitary services.

Periodically, intersections will be closed to crossing traffic.

Metra ticket extensions ending

Metra is reminding customers that as of June 1, it will no longer accept one-way and 10-ride tickets that have expired since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Metra extended the validity periods of those tickets several times during the pandemic. The most recent extension was to June 1, but that deadline will not be extended, the railroad announced.

Paper One-Way and 10-Ride tickets with expiration dates between March 2020 and June 1, 2022, will be accepted for travel up to and including June 1.

South Shore station to close temporarily

The South Shore Line will suspend busing to its Beverly Shores Station starting June 6 as a result of work on the Double Track project. The busing suspension is due to the closure of Broadway and is expected to last approximately 14 days. During that time, there will be no service to Beverly Shores. The railroad is encouraging passengers to board at Dune Park Station.

Porter County seeks engineering proposals

Porter County has issued requests for proposals from companies interested in doing engineering and related work on a bridge replacement project and on the extension of Willowcreek Road.

The bridge replacement project is for the bridge carrying County Road 1050 South over Pleasant Township Ditch. The bridge recently failed and is closed to through traffic for the duration of the replacement project, which has an estimated contract cost of $1.3 million.

The Willowcreek Road project is to extend the road from County Road 700 North to U.S. 30. The current RFP is for engineering services for road design, utility coordination and right-of-way acquisition services. The estimated construction cost is $42 million.

Proposals for both projects are due June 30.

