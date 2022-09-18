TRANSPORTATION: Rail Safety Week to be observed locally

This week is National Rail Safety Week, and both the South Shore Line and Metra will be conducting "blitzes" to promote safety along their routes.

The South Shore is partnering with Indiana Operation Lifesaver and will have representatives at Millennium Station in Chicago on Monday and Tuesday and at its East Chicago Station on Wednesday distributing educational materials about train and grade-crossing safety, answering any questions and listening to commuters' safety concerns during the morning commute.

"These safety blitzes allow us to reach out to our passengers directly to ensure that they understand the need to stay vigilant about safety around the railroad," the South Shore said. Visit mysouthshoreline.com/riders/safety for more information.

Members of Metra’s Safety Department will perform safety blitzes at the downtown stations — Chicago Union Station, Ogilvie Transportation Center, LaSalle Street Station, Van Buren Street Station and Millennium Station.

“Our goal is to communicate the importance of safety near trains and tracks. Together, we can reduce and eliminate injuries and fatalities that occur at highway-rail grade crossings and along the railroad rights-of-way," Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said.

Federal Railroad Administration statistics show there were 2,145 grade crossing collisions in 2021, leading to 236 fatalities and 668 injuries. Illinois had the fourth most incidents, at 125, with 21 fatalities and 32 injuries. Indiana was fifth, with 120 incidents, 14 fatalities and 45 injuries.

The grim numbers are a significant improvement from their high point a half-century ago: 1972 saw about 12,000 collisions at rail crossings.

Trespassing incidents totaled 1,140 in 2021, with 614 fatalities and 526 injuries. Illinois was sixth in that category, with 39 incidents, 20 fatalities and 19 injuries. Indiana was 14th, with 23 incidents, 10 fatalities and 13 injuries.

For more information on Rail Safety Week, visit oli.org.

Bridge project to require lane restrictions

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions on Indiana 51 for a bridge deck overlay project set to begin on or after Monday.

Crews will be working between Interstate 80/94 and Old Hobart Road until mid-October, INDOT said. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on the northbound side of the bridge while work on the southbound side takes place.

INDOT hiring winter help

INDOT has scheduled hiring events for winter seasonal help. The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at 13 locations, including at the Gary Sub District office at 7601 Melton Road and at the LaPorte office at 315 E. Boyd Blvd.

Winter seasonal positions last from Nov. 1 to April 1. Pay starts at $20 per hour for full-time operations and $24 per hour for snowplow-only operations. Job duties include performing general highway maintenance, traffic maintenance, snow and ice removal and other duties related to winter operations, according to INDOT. A valid CDL is required.

Registration is not required, and interviews will be conducted on-site. INDOT staff members will be available to answer questions and provide more information about the jobs. For more information, visit bit.ly/INDOTHiring.

Airport operations continue to rise

August saw 2,737 take-offs and landings at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, up about 14% from the same month a year ago, Airport Manager Ken Cast told the airport's board at its September meeting last week. There have been 14,965 operations year-to-date, which is up about 7%.

The airport pumped 251,029 gallons of fuel, up nearly 31% from a year ago, and its year-to-date total of 2,329,541 gallons is up by more than a quarter from 2021.

The Gary airport had five international arrivals in August, coming from Mexico, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Ireland and Iceland.