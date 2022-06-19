TRANSPORTATION: State highway work continues in and near Crown Point, Valparaiso

The concrete restoration work on the nine-mile stretch in Crown Point will shift to northbound lanes on or after Wednesday.

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors North will finish work on the southbound lanes of Ind. 55 — Indiana Avenue in Crown Point — and begin patching work in the northbound lanes starting at U.S. 231 — Joliet Street — and move south to 137th Avenue.

Local traffic will need to come from the south and utilize northbound 55 to get to homes and businesses in the work zone. Traffic should not drive south on the northbound side of the roadway, INDOT cautions.

The official detour for through traffic will use Ind. 2 in Lowell, Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 in Crown Point. Intersections along Ind. 55 will remain open for cross traffic when possible, INDOT said. The entire project began in 2021 and will conclude in August of this year.

Ind. 2 closure This map provided by INDOT shows work zones for projects on Ind. 2 in Porter County.

Ind. 2 closures move

The Ind. 2 closure south of U.S. 30 in Porter County has moved from the intersection of Horse Prairie Avenue/Smoke Road to the bridge over Sager Run.

There is still minor work to be completed in the northeast corner of the Horse Prairie/Smoke Ind. 2 intersection, which will be done under flagging operations, the INDOT said.

The state highway is closed over Sager Run for a box culvert replacement project. That work will take approximately six to eight weeks, INDOT said, after which Ind. 2 will be closed over Wolf Creek (between C.R. 500 W and C.R. 450 W) for another box culvert replacement that will also take approximately eight weeks.

Resurfacing of Ind. 2 between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231 will be ongoing between early June and late October, with flaggers directing local traffic where work is occurring. INDOT said the contractor will be able to halt traffic for up to 20 minutes at a time before allowing all vehicles to clear, so motorists may want to continue to avoid the area.

The projects are expected to continue through late October. The official detour follows Ind. 8, Ind. 49 and U.S. 30.

Gary airport operations

The Gary/Chicago International Airport saw a slight drop in takeoffs and landings in May as compared to the same month a year ago, with a total traffic count of 1,772, which was down 2.1% as compared to May 2021, General Manager Charles Sweet told the Airport Authority board at its June meeting. Year-to-date, operations are up by a total of 73 over last year, he said.

In May, fuel sales were up 64.7% as compared to May 2021, he said.

Sweet also reported the arrival of 10 international flights using the U.S. Customs facility at the airport. The flights originated from England, Mexico and Canada.

NIRPC updating regional plan

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission will host three public outreach events this week as it begins the process to update the Metropolitan Transportation Plan for Northwest Indiana.

The last MTP, called "NWI 2050," was completed in May 2019. Federal law requires metropolitan planning organizations like NIRPC to update MTPs, which guide how federal money will be spent on transportation projects, every four years. The current update will be called "NWI 2050+" and will place additional emphasis on making it safer and more convenient for people to walk, bike or use transit services in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to NIRPC.

"Overall, the region grew by a modest amount between 2010 and 2020," the organization said. "But some of our communities continue to lose population and jobs while others continue to grow very rapidly. The plan will make the connections between transportation, the environment and economic development in the region."

NIRPC has defined three phases for the project: Finding Meaning, Creating Purpose and Purpose Driven Planning. It asks residents to consider several questions as part of the Finding Meaning phase:

• Can your kids safely walk or ride their bikes to school?

• Can you safely ride your bike to the grocery store or to the beach or to work?

• Can you catch a bus or train to work?

• Do you have to drive everywhere even though gasoline prices are over $5 per gallon?

• Do freight trains often delay you getting where you need to be?

The public will have the opportunity to provide input on those questions and others during these public sessions, each scheduled for 4-7 p.m.:

Tuesday: Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. 4th St., Michigan City

Wednesday: Chesterton Town Hall, 726 Broadway, Chesterton

Thursday: Dean and Barbara White Community Center (Event Center 3), 6600 Broadway, Merrillville

Metra seeks input

The commuter railroad Metra launched a survey last week to solicit feedback from riders and the public about proposed revisions to its mission and vision statements and about new strategic goals for the agency. The feedback will be used to help create Metra’s next five-year strategic plan.

The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/MetraStrategicPlan.

“With the pandemic happening and greater funding options now available, much has changed in the public transportation environment since the last strategic plan was adopted in 2017,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “That’s why it’s more important than ever that we seek the input of My Metra riders as we plot our future course.”

Metra adopted its first-ever strategic plan, “On Track to Excellence,” in 2017. According to the railroad, “that plan was written at time when Metra was starved of capital funding to invest in its system and concerned about the inadequacy of its operating subsidies.”

Metra continued: “Although new state and federal money is now helping to address Metra’s capital needs and federal pandemic assistance is temporarily buoying up its operating budget, those funding challenges remain, and Metra must continue to seek longer-term solutions.”

In announcing the survey, Metra also cited the challenges of bringing riders back and attracting new riders after the pandemic, and the need to address equity and climate change, deliver on its capital projects, attract and retain employees, and pursue ways to gain more control over its complex operating environment.

A draft plan is expected this fall and a final plan in early 2023.

