Traveling Smithsonian exhibit highlights waterways at The Museum at Lassen's Resort in Cedar Lake

A traveling Smithsonian exhibit about waterways is now on display at the Museum at Lassen's Resort in Cedar Lake.

The Smithsonian Institute and Indiana Humanities brought Water/Ways to the museum on the shores of the town's namesake lake at 7408 Constitution Ave. as part of their collaborative Museum on Main Street program. It was adapted from an exhibit by the American Museum of Natural History, New York.

"We were chosen from 11 different towns " Executive Director Julie Zasada said. "Part of the criteria was that it was a town of 20,000 or less. They wanted to bring a high-quality exhibit to a small town that doesn't have such cultural access. It details the human relationship with water, how we use water, how we can be a good steward of water, how we recycle this resource and how we ensure clean water."

The Smithsonian-curated exhibit showcases how water covers 71% of the earth's surface, impacting climate, industry, agriculture and transportation and inspiring art and music.

It's a timely exhibit, Zasada said.

"This is a year of water in Cedar Lake," she said. "We have a local exhibition we have to host as part of the grant telling the story of Cedar Lake from its glacial formation all the way to today, highlighting what contributed to the lake's downfall in the 1960s to how they got it ready for recreation like the steamboat tours we have today."

The traveling exhibition features educational panels interspersed with artifacts.

"It has snorkels and things like that that show how people recreate with water and how early Native Americans used it as a resource," she said. "There's an installation of bottles, parts of boats, toys and other items pulled out of Cedar Lake. The idea is to show the pollution and lesson the impact through conversation."

Visitors can learn more about water, such as how many gallons the average American consumes.

"We're really hoping people understand the history of how human beings impacted the Cedar Lake ecosystem, which was prematurely aged by the early pioneers, railroads and resorts," Zasada said. "They lowered the water level of the lake. Now they're looking to dredge it. It's as low as four feet in some places and they're looking to get it back to eight to ten weeks."

She hopes the exhibit will provide visitors with a renewed appreciation of Cedar Lake.

"It's the town's main source of recreation and cultural identity," she said. "It's now important more to recreation than sustenance, but it's a source of beauty and nature that not every community in Northwest Indiana has."

Now in its final week, Water/Ways runs through May 22. It will go on to be displayed in Angola, Culver, Vevay and Benton County.

“It’s been exciting to see how communities have come together to interpret the exhibition in a way that resonates for each location,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “From water-related art shows and kids’ activities to a digital essay and guest speakers on Native American culture and water quality, the variety of programming we’ve seen has helped reveal our connections to water and the role it plays in our lives.”

Admission to the Water/Ways exhibition is free.

The exhibit can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

For more information, visit lassensresort.org or call 219-390-9423.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.