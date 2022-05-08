Tri-State Industries named Business and Industry Hall of Fame Enterprise of the Year

Tri-State Industries in Hammond has long innovated to stay relevant in the manufacturing industry, moving factory technology forward.

The 42-year-old company serves a number of industries and created the sister business Tri-State Automation to help other manufacturers become more lean, efficient and productive. Founder Don Keller is credited with advancing robotics and economic development in Northwest Indiana.

After decades of growth, investment and innovation, Tri-State Industries is being inaugurated into The Times Business and Industry Hall of Fame as the 2022 Enterprise of the Year.

“The city of Hammond and our economic development team are thrilled and frankly not surprised with Tri-State's upcoming Enterprise of the Year award," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. "They are a true leader in Hammond. They are innovative and forward-thinking, while still remaining grounded and connected to our community. Don Keller and his team have repeatedly expanded their operations within the city, with no sign of stopping. We are proud to have them in Hammond.”

Keller founded Tri-State Industries in 1980. It initially made industrial pipe glides and slides. It has since grown to become a contract manufacturer for large Original Equipment Manufacturers in the railcar, construction and mobile trailer industries, serving customers in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

He's now retired and has turned the company over to his sons, President Tim Keller and Sales Manager Dan Keller.

"It's a great story of a family business that's now in the second generation," Tri-State Industries Director of Operations Colin Noone said. "Don believes in the family business and taking care of the people who work here. There's a high level of respect that's carried on."

Tri-State Industries produces thousands of trailers a year, as well as trailer components and other products. Its client base includes Fortune 500 companies.

As the steel manufacturing sector grew more competitive, it adopted lean manufacturing practices in the 1990s that had been popularized by the Lean Six Sigma philosophy of continual process improvement. It turned to automation, especially of welding, to cut costs, boost productivity and improve accuracy.

Tri-State ended up branching out by adding the Tri-State Automotion division to help other manufacturing companies with the lessons it learned by supplying them with robotic welding machines.

"Every business is tough. You have to stay consistent," Noone said. "We're positioned for long-term growth because of investments, especially investments in our team. We have a training partnership with Purdue University Northwest and an investment in technology, definitely with the robotic welding and other types of machines like laser machines and press breaks that allow us to increase our capacity. They've invested in the company and the team. It's the secret sauce."

The company operates Tri-State Industries Inc. at 4923 Columbia Ave. in Hammond, Tri-State Automation at 710 Michigan St. in Hammond and Tri-State Industries of Louisiana. It offers services like welding, fabrication, assembly, tooling, machining, coating and plasma cutting to a wide variety of industries.

The company aims to deliver to clients on a just-in-time basis and help them make their manufacturing processes more efficient.

Keller started making industrial robots after looking unsuccessfully for 10 years for someone to provide that service, realizing it was a perfect business opportunity.

In 2016, Tri-State Automation underwent a $2.5 million expansion to meet increased customer demand after it outgrew the corner of the Tri-State Industries factory it originally occupied. It hired more workers to assemble and install more robots to help metal fabricators and other manufacturers throughout greater Chicagoland be more competitive in an increasingly globalized market.

The company bought and renovated a 13,000-square-foot building at 710 Michigan St. in Hammond for the robotics shop. It also operates the 70,000-square-foot Tri-State Industries facility on Columbia Avenue.

"He's grown his company through lean manufacturing," said Don Koliboski, vice president of economic development for the Lake County IN Economic Alliance. "He always listened to his employees. He had a suggestion box for ideas on how to make it more efficient and better. He's applied those efficiencies to his manufacturing business. He's a businessman through and through."

When he was on the East Chicago City Council, Koliboski helped Keller move Tr-State from the Chicago south suburbs across the state line in Illinois to Northwest Indiana. Tri-State eventually relocated to a vacant bus barn in Hammond where the fabrication business took off.

"He relocated because he had an opportunity to expand and the cost of doing business in Indiana was lower," Koliboski said. "He's a great man and a great person. He's always giving back. He was always giving to the Hammond robotics team and extremely engaged with Purdue Northwest, teaching lean manufacturing there."

Keller also served as chairman for two years on the board of the Lake County IN Economic Alliance and now serves as past chairman.

"He represents manufacturing and is a great advocate for the area," Koliboski said. "When a company calls, it helps when they can listen to a guy like him telling them his experience instead of listening to a guy like me or someone from the state government. He was a major asset in attracting companies. He's been invaluable. I can't tell you the value he's had to our growing economy in Lake County."

Tri-State built its business by supplying fabrication services to a number of clients, such as the refining industry, the Department of Defense and Union Tank Car, expanding to Louisiana when the rail car manufacturer moved operations there, Koliboski said. The company even at one point fabricated Christmas tree frames.

"He was always looking for ways to minimize costs and increase efficiency," Koliboski said. "It's a success story from going from a small to medium-sized business. He listens to employees and remodeled houses to offer to employees to retain his employees. He's a big advocate for the workforce and always looking to improve the quality of life for his employees. He's a good-hearted business leader who sought to improve quality of life."

Keller truly valued his employees, Koliboski said.

"I've seen him talk to welders and take advice from them on how they can do their job more efficiently," Koliboski said. "He applied that to add value to the company. He believed in employee engagement and was a big advocate for lean manufacturing. He really believed in lean manufacturing."

Tri-State Automation makes robots that weld, haul materials or serve other customized industrial functions. Its robotic welding machines have proven especially popular due to a shortage of qualified welders in the manufacturing sector as more baby boomers retire.

Widely used by the automotive industry for decades, robotic welding is now commonly used in factories where high-volume, repetitive welding tasks are needed. Keller has previously said its automated welders, which don't tire or require breaks, are two to five times more efficient.

The robotic welding machines also reduce the risk of burns, limit employee exposure the hazardous fumes, grow throughput on the assembly line, shrink the space needed for welding and shorten the time it takes to finish the job.

Tri-State Automation mainly services customers within a two-hour radius so it can handle installations of automated systems, service them and provide replacement parts as needed. Keller has previously said there's still plenty of opportunities as the Chicago metro has the second-largest industrial sector in the country after Los Angeles.

The company does all the programming, trains its clients' employees and walks the customers through a production run. It also refurbishes and repurposes used robots for smaller companies with tighter budgets. It will install industrial robots purchased from other suppliers and provides field service for a number of vendors, including repairs, updates, routine maintenance and expansion.

"Tri-State refurbished robots for smaller companies that can't afford a brand new system," Koliboski said. "They're very common in automotive but they've very expensive. Not everyone is Ford Motor."

Offering turnkey service, Tri-State Automation installs Yaskawa Motoman, FANUC, and OTC-DAIHEN robots and welding equipment from Fronius, Lincoln Electric and Miller Electric that can be used to weld carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum and thin-wall aluminum tubing. It can fabricate customized tools and fixtures for robots so they can be integrated into manufacturing processes.

It proved to be a successful market niche.

"They're definitely a pioneer," Koliboski said. "They saw an opportunity to bring robotics to smaller manufacturers. He thought about how manufacturers like him could capitalize off automation without that major capital cost and did a very good job with it."

Tri-State also does engineering and manufacturing feasibility studies to determine how to scale automated production to levels companies could not do without an in-house development team of its own. It provides clients with technical insights in various manufacturing areas to help them implement lean manufacturing principles, lower costs and maximize profits.

"Tri-State has been a great source of business investment and capital investment in the city of Hammond," Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce President Dave Ryan said. "It helped start up the robotics teams at the schools and has been a great advocate for the school robotics programs. They rejuvenated buildings in Hammond, including the Elks Building. They've been a strong community advocate."

Don Keller was named Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce's Business Person of the Year in 2016.

"On the robotics side, they're the largest around that I've seen," Ryan said. "They've really pushed that forward by teaching younger people robotics. They've been a total asset to their community. They've been a great asset for Northwest Indiana that Don's boys are carrying on. The businesses has brought a lot of new jobs and new investment to Hammond."

