Purdue University Northwest has selected alumni Robert Johnson III, Stewart “Stu” McMillan and Alfredo “Al” Sori as members of its second annual PNW Alumni Hall of Fame class.

“These distinguished honorees embody the qualities of PNW alumni: people who built upon their PNW degrees to provide transformational change for the Region and the world and who continue to devote attention to the university so that others may be inspired to pursue their own dreams,” Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon said in the university's Wednesday announcement of the inductees. “Each of our 2023 honorees have been innovators and leaders in their industries. They have also remained loyally connected to their alma mater by mentoring and supporting our students.”

The three inductees will be honored June 8 during a reception and dinner hosted in Alumni Hall in the Student Union and Library Building on PNW’s Hammond campus.

Robert Johnson III

Johnson serves as president and CEO of Cimcor in Merrillville. Cimcor develops information technology security software to help companies meet compliance and regulatory requirements as well as protect information and ensure system uptime.

Prior to Cimcor, Johnson served as manager of business systems for Davy McKee Corp. and founded Velocityware, which focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of mobile software and technology. He is an inventor and has led the development of several patented and patent-pending technologies.

Johnson earned his associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees from PNW and serves as a member of the Board of Advisors for PNW’s Department of Computer Information Technology and Graphics in the College of Technology.

Stewart McMillan

McMillan is the founder of the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative Foundation in Valparaiso. The MAAC Foundation, named to honor McMillan’s father, Clyde “Mack” McMillan, is a multi-purpose campus that provides training opportunities to first responders in Northwest Indiana.

McMillan previously led Task Force Tips, a manufacturer and supplier of firefighting equipment, and served as a member of the Union Township and Washington Township fire departments in Porter County.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary engineering in 1977 from PNW. McMillan’s support has helped PNW upgrade facilities and student workspace, including the PNW Design Studio on the Hammond campus.

Alfredo Sori

Sori retired from Kiewit Corp., one of North America’s largest construction and engineering organizations. He most recently served as division manager of Kiewit subsidiary Mass Electric Transportation, where he oversaw transit electrical, communication, traction power, security, ITS, roadway lighting projects and high-speed rail pursuits across North America. He served in division manager roles since 2013 with executive oversight of multiple Kiewit districts and subsidiaries.

In 2020 he made a gift to support a general biology lab space inside PNW’s Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building, naming the space the Sivilla-Sori Biology Lab in memory of his mother, Georgina Sivilla. Sori earned both an associate’s degree in civil engineering technology and a bachelor’s degree in construction management in 1989 from PNW.

For more information about the PNW Alumni Hall of Fame, the 2023 honorees and purchasing tickets to the event, visit pnw.edu/hall-of-fame.