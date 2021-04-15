Triple A Express taxi cab service closing after 27 years and 50 million miles

He originally founded the taxi company to serve the Whiting-Robertdale area, but he eventually expanded it throughout Lake and Porter counties.

"I saw a great need," he said. "Our clients have been all the hospitals and most of the corporations. We've provided transportation for the employees — everything from the Ford plant to out in the Valparaiso area."

Triple A Express long served markets like Merrillville, Hobart and Lake Station, but eventually narrowed its geographic coverage area to places like Gary, Calumet City and Lansing.

While Uber and Lyft and other ride-hailing services have increased the amount of competition against traditional taxi companies and the pandemic killed a lot of the airport business, Whitney said no one factor led to the closing. It was just time.

"Uber and Lyft have been around for a long time now," he said. "It's just never been a huge cash business. I was able to cut back on areas and labor and business fluctuated. But it can be rough stuff."

Triple A Express is selling off its fleet of 35 vehicles, which are mostly wheelchair-accessible vans.

Whitney is looking forward to retiring but said the business's closing would leave a void.