You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Truck stop planned for MC
urgent

Truck stop planned for MC

{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan City City Hall

Michigan City City Hall

 Doug Ross, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — The much anticipated construction of a truck stop and other commercial businesses along Interstate 94 outside Michigan City appears back on track.

Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores has signed an agreement to purchase a 10-acre parcel near the old Waste Management landfill.

Matt Reardon, of the LaPorte County Office of Economic and Community Development, said the years-in-the-making project was held up because of a conflict over a fuel pipeline discovered on the property.

He said the resolution of that issue opened the door for the purchase agreement between the truck stop chain and land owners, US 421 Partners.

Reardon said the key now is getting water and sewer lines extended underneath Interstate 94 to serve the truck stop and other potential developments.

Extending utilities and construction of the truck stop could start before the end of the year since all of the design work was finished before the delay.

“These are all positive steps that have already been taken so we’re not at a cold start here,” Reardon said.

Commitments to tie into the utilities have been received from existing businesses like the Harley Davidson store.

Brand name hotels, restaurants and a few retailers have also signed letters of intent to build near the truck stop as long as there’s access to water and sewer.

“This is an important project,” he said.

Reardon said the estimated $4.5 million utility extension will be paid with tax dollars generated by an increase in property values from the truck stop, a federal economic development grant now being sought or both.

Hotels and the new Franciscan hospital are on the north side of the Interstate 94 and U.S 421 interchange.

This would be the first major growth on the south side of the interchange.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts