Truck stop planned for MC

MICHIGAN CITY — The much anticipated construction of a truck stop and other commercial businesses along Interstate 94 outside Michigan City appears back on track.

Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores has signed an agreement to purchase a 10-acre parcel near the old Waste Management landfill.

Matt Reardon, of the LaPorte County Office of Economic and Community Development, said the years-in-the-making project was held up because of a conflict over a fuel pipeline discovered on the property.

He said the resolution of that issue opened the door for the purchase agreement between the truck stop chain and land owners, US 421 Partners.

Reardon said the key now is getting water and sewer lines extended underneath Interstate 94 to serve the truck stop and other potential developments.

Extending utilities and construction of the truck stop could start before the end of the year since all of the design work was finished before the delay.

“These are all positive steps that have already been taken so we’re not at a cold start here,” Reardon said.

Commitments to tie into the utilities have been received from existing businesses like the Harley Davidson store.