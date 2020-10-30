'Tunnel of Terror' haunted car wash bringing frights to Dyer this weekend

The coronavirus pandemic has closed some of the Region's most popular haunted houses this year, including Reaper's Realm in Hammond.
But it's still possible to get your share of fright with monsters, zombies, scary clowns and werewolves jumping out at you out of nowhere — while remaining socially distanced and even getting your car clean.
A car wash in Dyer will be transformed into a spooktacular Tunnel of Terror this weekend.
Rainstorm Car Wash at 1307 Joliet St. will be transformed into the Tunnel of Terror haunted car wash from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31. Kids get Halloween candy as part of the experience.
"We tried it in one of our other markets in Lexington, and it was pretty popular," Regional Director Kyle Sparks said. "So we're going to bring it to other locations."
The haunted car wash concept has been taking off across the country during the coronavirus pandemic, as it gives people a haunted house-like experience without ever having to leave their cars. They've popped up all over the country in California, Alabama, New York, Virginia, Utah and other states.
Rainstorm Car Wash said it is adorning its parking lot with Halloween decorations. Its employees, including ones from its Hammond car wash that will close early this weekend, will dress up in Halloween costumes so they can jump out and deliver frights, both to vehicles waiting in line and in the car wash itself.
"It doesn't take very long to get through," Sparks said.
Admission, which includes a car wash, is $20 or $15 if one brings nonperishable food such as soup or canned vegetables that will be donated to local food banks.
"It originally was about a community food drive and giving Halloween candy to kids, but it kind of grew from there," he said.
Rainstorm plans to make the Tunnel of Terror haunted car wash an annual event.
For more information, visit www.rainstormcarwash.com or call (217) 383-0024.
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.