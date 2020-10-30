'Tunnel of Terror' haunted car wash bringing frights to Dyer this weekend

The coronavirus pandemic has closed some of the Region's most popular haunted houses this year, including Reaper's Realm in Hammond.

But it's still possible to get your share of fright with monsters, zombies, scary clowns and werewolves jumping out at you out of nowhere — while remaining socially distanced and even getting your car clean.

A car wash in Dyer will be transformed into a spooktacular Tunnel of Terror this weekend.

Rainstorm Car Wash at 1307 Joliet St. will be transformed into the Tunnel of Terror haunted car wash from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31. Kids get Halloween candy as part of the experience.

"We tried it in one of our other markets in Lexington, and it was pretty popular," Regional Director Kyle Sparks said. "So we're going to bring it to other locations."

The haunted car wash concept has been taking off across the country during the coronavirus pandemic, as it gives people a haunted house-like experience without ever having to leave their cars. They've popped up all over the country in California, Alabama, New York, Virginia, Utah and other states.