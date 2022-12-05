Twin Peaks restaurant planning to come to Schererville

A Twin Peaks restaurant is planning to come to Schererville.

Contractor Fieldstone Architects & Engineering filed plans with the Schererville Plan Commission to bring a Twin Peaks to replace the former Houlihan's restaurant that abruptly closed a month ago after a 15-year run.

It plans to open at 1550 Indianapolis Blvd. just northwest of the Crossroads of the Nation intersection in Schererville. It's in a prime spot near the heavily trafficked intersection of U.S. 30 and U.S. 41 and near the similarly themed Hooters.

The Texas-based chain bills itself as the "ultimate sports lodge," serving as a combined sports bar and restaurant with a wilderness lodge-themed setting. Not a reference to David Lynch's cult classic television show, the restaurant is known for employing scantily clad young women known as Twin Peaks Girls as servers, requiring them to wear uniforms of short jean shorts and red plaid tops that reveal their cleavage and midriffs.

Twin Peaks has the slogan "Eats. Drinks. Scenic Views." It serves a pub-like menu that features burgers, wings, steak, sandwiches, brisket, ribs, tacos, flatbreads, soups and salads. Offerings include a hangover burger with bacon and a fried egg.

Its restaurants feature wall-to-wall televisions and 29-degree draft beer served in frosted 22 oz. mugs.

Twin Peaks was recently named one of the 10 biggest sports bars by Nation's Restaurant News. It is looking to expand internationally to Brazil, Canada and Colombia.

2022 marked another year of growth for the chain.

“I’m proud to have such a dedicated team that works so diligently to continue our growth and development,” Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel said in a news release. “This year, we were able to keep our momentum going stronger than ever with stacked sports schedules, great value offerings and exciting additions to our menu. I truly couldn’t be more excited to see what the future holds for our brand.”

Twin Peaks has a few locations in Indiana and a few in Chicagoland, but none in Northwest Indiana.