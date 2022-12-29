Twisted Sugar serving sweets in Crown Point and Valpo

A new gourmet cookie chain brought something sweet to the Region.

Megan Thompson recently opened new Twisted Sugar franchises in Crown Point and Valparaiso.

The Utah-based chain serves up cookies, sugary drinks and other sweet treats at 10470 Broadway in Crown Point and 60 University Drive on the Valparaiso University campus in Valparaiso.

Twisted Sugar offers 20 varieties of cookies daily and more than 150 drink options.

"It's a franchise based out west," she said. "It's one of the fastest-growing in the country but we're the first to bring it to Indiana."

Thompson went to visit her sister in Utah, where she saw sweets were an up-and-coming trend.

"I'm an entrepreneur at heart," she said. "She took me to six different places, including Crumbl, Fizz and Sodalicious. There were so many varieties. But she saved the best for last. Twisted Sugar was the compilation of them all."

It was popular.

"People were obsessed with it in Logan, Utah," she said. "The first time I saw it there was a line out the door in the middle of the day. I talked to the manager and saw the staff and products and it was amazing. It really got me hooked."

Twisted Sugar's bakers start making cookies at 7:30 every morning. They make nine different cookie bases every day. The cookies are then topped off with different flavors like coconut frosting with lime.

"The lime's not a garnish. It's squeezed on the frosting," she said.

"The lemon raspberry cookies fly of the shelf but we have them back in an hour," she said. "People are rediscovering cookies again. They're fun and exciting. You can bring a box to work or school."

Customers can order individual cookies or six- or 12-packs.

The cookie shop has 18 different flavors at any given time, plus two rotating flavors-of-the-month.

Both Northwest Indiana locations offer dine-in, carryout and delivery via DoorDash and GrubHub. The Crown Point location caters more to a to-go business while students like to hang out at the Valpo location, which is located directly under a dorm.

"College students sit there for hours and dine in," she said. "There's plenty of seating where they can meet with their study groups, work on projects and sip on drinks. The Crown Point location is more grab-and-go. Some people come in every morning."

Twisted Sugar sponsors many local sports teams, nonprofits, schools, animal rescues and other organizations.

"It's a great feeling being asked to play a small role with teams like that," she said. "We're so honored to do things like that and be embedded in the community. We sponsor 14 different sports teams all around Northwest Indiana. It's been my dream for me to give back to the community that's served me so well. It's a little bit of a pinch me moment. I'm happy to write those checks and donating back to the community."