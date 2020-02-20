You are the owner of this article.
Two pizza shops fined for not reporting shooting deaths of delivery drivers
Two pizza shops fined for not reporting shooting deaths of delivery drivers

Two pizza shops fined for not reporting shooting deaths of delivery drivers

Police investigate after a 30-year-old pizza delivery man was shot to death in November at the 3700 block of Washington Street in Gary's Glen Park section.

 Sarah Reese

The Indiana Department of Labor is fining two Gary pizzerias for not reporting to the state government that their delivery drivers were shot dead while on the job in the Glen Park neighborhood last fall.

Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators decided to fine Rico's Pizza at 5404 W 25th Avenue in Gary $750 for not promptly reporting the death of delivery driver Phillip Hearne, a 60-year-old Gary resident, who was shot to death in his vehicle during a robbery on Oct. 26, according to a safety order.

UPDATE: 2nd delivery driver slain in Gary's Glen Park area within a month

Under the law, any death of an employee "as the result of a work-related incident" must be reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The state also fined Luigi’s Pizzeria at 3806 Broadway in Gary $1,500 for not immediately reporting the death of David J. Shelton, a 30-year-old pizza delivery driver from Portage, who was shot dead on Nov. 24 in a botched robbery, according to a safety order.

David Shelton and Sophia Clinton

David Shelton, left, of Portage, is pictured with his 4-year-old niece, Sophia Clinton. Shelton was delivering pizzas when he was fatally shot Nov. 24 in Gary's Glen Park section.

Terryante A. Flournoy, 21, and Ciontay J. Wright, 20, both of Gary, were both charged with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after the fatal shooting of Shelton at the 3700 block of Washington Street in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood.

No arrests have been made in Hearne's killing.

Public defenders appointed for 2 charged with murdering pizza delivery driver

An Indiana Department of Labor spokesperson did not immediately return messages seeking comment about why one pizza place is being fined more than the other for the same rules violation.

