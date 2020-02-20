Two pizza shops fined for not reporting shooting deaths of delivery drivers

The Indiana Department of Labor is fining two Gary pizzerias for not reporting to the state government that their delivery drivers were shot dead while on the job in the Glen Park neighborhood last fall.

Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators decided to fine Rico's Pizza at 5404 W 25th Avenue in Gary $750 for not promptly reporting the death of delivery driver Phillip Hearne, a 60-year-old Gary resident, who was shot to death in his vehicle during a robbery on Oct. 26, according to a safety order.

Under the law, any death of an employee "as the result of a work-related incident" must be reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The state also fined Luigi’s Pizzeria at 3806 Broadway in Gary $1,500 for not immediately reporting the death of David J. Shelton, a 30-year-old pizza delivery driver from Portage, who was shot dead on Nov. 24 in a botched robbery, according to a safety order.

Terryante A. Flournoy, 21, and Ciontay J. Wright, 20, both of Gary, were both charged with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after the fatal shooting of Shelton at the 3700 block of Washington Street in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood.

No arrests have been made in Hearne's killing.