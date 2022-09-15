Two primary care physicians join Northwest Medical Group

Two new primary care physicians joined Northwest Medical Group.

Family medicine physicians Andrew House and Monica Medrano joined Northwest Health, the health care system that operates hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox. Northwest Health also has five emergency departments, more than 3,000 employees and 700 doctors.

House will practice at Northwest Medical Group–Primary Care at 7890 E. Ridge Road in Hobart.

"Dr. House completed a family medicine residency at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Medical Center in Boardman, Ohio," Northwest Health said in a news release. "He received his medical degree from Saint James School of Medicine in Park Ridge, Illinois. His areas of interest include preventive medicine, chronic disease management, palliative and holistic care and nutrition/weight loss."

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 219-947-7880.

Medrano will see patients at Northwest Medical Group–Primary Care at 3012 Franklin St. in Michigan City.

"Dr. Medrano completed a family medicine residency at AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois," Northwest Health said in the news release. "She received her medical degree from Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois. Multigenerational care, women’s health, chronic disease management and heart disease are among her main areas of interest."

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 219-877-3841.