Two Region companies named to Inc. 5000

Two Northwest Indiana companies were recognized by Inc. magazine as among the fastest-growing privately owned firms in the country.
Prime Real Estate in Crown Point and Peepers by PeeperSpecs in Michigan City made the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.
"This is a great honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list for a third year in a row," Prime Real Estate President and Co-Founder Joshua Lybolt said. "Through our steadfast efforts, no matter the ebb and flow of the real estate industry, we have been able to maintain growth and progress."
The 13-year-old Prime Real Estate ranked 2,232nd nationwide with $7.6 million in revenue and 134 employees. The company has grown 197 percent over the past three years.
"Prime Real Estate continues to consistently focus on our culture, compassion, and the cohesive efforts from our real estate agents and staff," Lybolt said. "We attribute this honor to staying ahead of the curve with all that we do. The inclusion to this coveted list could not arrive at a more opportune time as we have been hard at work for over two years with new strategy to disrupt the industry in the very near future."
Peepers by PeeperSpecs, which designs reading glasses and sunglasses, ranked 3,831st nationwide with 94 percent growth over the past three years and $12.8 million in revenue last year. Founded in 1993, Peepers by PeeperSpecs has 24 employees and has placed on the Inc. 5000 six times now.
"Peepers is very excited to make the Inc. 5000 list for the 6th year in a row," President and CEO Alec Sammann said. "We truly owe our growth to the excitement and dedication our team has to making this company successful."
A total of 63 companies in Indiana and 241 in Illinois made Inc. magazine's list of entrepreneurial ventures that collectively amassed $206.2 billion in revenue in 2017, an increase of 158 percent from $79.8 billion in revenue back in 2014.