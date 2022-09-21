 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two workers killed in fire at BP Husky Refinery

Two workers killed in fire at BP Husky Refinery

The BP-Husky Refinery is shown Tuesday, in Oregon, Ohio. A fire at the facility injured two people and the facility was shut down Wednesday.

 David Jacobs, The Blade via AP

Two workers were killed as a result of injuries they sustained in a fire Tuesday at the BP Husky Refinery just outside Toledo, Ohio.

A fire took place Tuesday night at the refinery in Oregon, Ohio — one of three BP operates in the United States along with the BP Whiting Refinery and the BP Cherry Point Refinery in Washington state.

Two workers were hurt in the fire, BP spokesperson Christina Audisho said. They died Wednesday.

"It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away," she said. "Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy."

The fire was extinguished at about 10:15 p.m. last night. The refinery was shut down after the fire and remained down Wednesday.

"Our highest priority remains the safety of our staff, the responders and the public," Audisho said. "We continue to update local, state and federal officials."

BP is in the process of selling its remaining 50% stake in the BP Husky Refinery to Calgary-based Cenovus Energy. The London-based energy giant just suffered an electrical fire at the power house at the BP Whiting Refinery, which disrupted production and raised gas prices briefly. That fire however resulted in no injuries or deaths.

