Metra has started a two-year-long construction project at its Homewood Station.

The commuter rail system serving Chicago and its suburbs has closed the tunnel on the east side of the train station at Ridge Road and Harwood Avenue in south suburban Homewood. It's undergoing a $14.5 million rejuvenation that will affect where commuters board and deboard the trains.

Metra Electric Line and Amtrak riders will need to park and board on the west side of the station through the Park Avenue entrance for the next two years.

Homewood and Metra landed a $9.25 million federal grant to help pay for the project, which also received local matching funds from sources like the Regional Transit Authority, Cook County and Pace. Metra hired Elgin-based IHC Construction to do the work.

It's part of the Metra Electric Community Initiative to renovate 13 stations on the South Side and south suburbs, including by making them more accessible.

Workers will build a new, ADA-accessible headhouse on the east side of the train station. They will install drainage, ventilation, lighting and interior finishes in the 122-year-old tunnel. It will include a new elevator between the tunnel and the platform.

The platform, warming house, gatehouse and windbreaks will all be renovated. A new Pace bus facility with a covered waiting area and three bus slips will be built.

Pace relocated its bus stop at the train station from Harwood Avenue to Park Avenue to make way for the construction, affecting Pace bus routes 356 and 359.

Amtrak recently invested in its part of the train station, including by building an enclosed ramp on the west side of the tracks and making Americans with Disabilities Act improvements to the former Illinois Central Railroad Station that was built a century ago.