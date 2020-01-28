You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
U.S. Commerce International Trade Administration official to speak in Crown Point Wednesday
urgent

U.S. Commerce International Trade Administration official to speak in Crown Point Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. Commerce International Trade Administration official to speak in Crown Point Wednesday

Cal Bellamy and other attendees listen to former Indiana Secretary of Commerce Victor Smith as he speaks at the Northwest Indiana World Trade Alliance meeting at Valparaiso University in 2016.

 Suzanne Tennant

A U.S. Commerce International Trade Administration representative will give a talk in Crown Point about how to do business internationally with e-commerce.

The Northwest Indiana World Trade Alliance, a group that seeks to encourage local businesses to do business internationally, will host the seminar "Selling Online to the World" from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Purdue Technology Center at 9800 Connecticut Drive in Crown Point.

The e-commerce export seminar for small business will cover winning strategies, examples of successful exporters, and logistics providers that can help. The seminar will cover questions such as the best foreign markets for one's business, whether a firm is ready for international e-commerce, and how to get started.

Attendees also can learn how to implement best practices in expanding online sales and mitigating global e-commerce risks.

"We will also have two people from the U.S. Small Business Administration talking about international trade financing and the new Indiana STEP or State Trade Expansion Program funding for international business," Northwest Indiana World Trade Alliance Board Member Greg Boyan said. "Along with that we will have an attorney speak about intellectual property law, following with a panel discussion from several companies already doing business internationally via e-commerce."

For more information, email colleen@nwiworldtradealliance.org.

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com and search for NWI World Trade Alliance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts