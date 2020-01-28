U.S. Commerce International Trade Administration official to speak in Crown Point Wednesday

A U.S. Commerce International Trade Administration representative will give a talk in Crown Point about how to do business internationally with e-commerce.

The Northwest Indiana World Trade Alliance, a group that seeks to encourage local businesses to do business internationally, will host the seminar "Selling Online to the World" from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Purdue Technology Center at 9800 Connecticut Drive in Crown Point.

The e-commerce export seminar for small business will cover winning strategies, examples of successful exporters, and logistics providers that can help. The seminar will cover questions such as the best foreign markets for one's business, whether a firm is ready for international e-commerce, and how to get started.

Attendees also can learn how to implement best practices in expanding online sales and mitigating global e-commerce risks.