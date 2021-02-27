U.S. Great Lakes Cruise Coalition looks to bolster marketing

Great Lakes cruises were gaining in popularity before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world last year.

The U.S. Great Lakes Cruise Coalition has been looking to bolster marketing of cruises along the Great Lakes, which potentially could involve stops in Northwest Indiana. Indiana Dunes Tourism in Porter County has been exploring bringing cruise ships in for stops along the local Lake Michigan shorelines, potentially so cruise ship passengers could take guided tours of the Indiana Dunes or local steel mills.

The U.S. members of the bi-national North American coalition joined the Hwy H2O marketing brand of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System, potentially amplifying its marketing reach through alignment with a more established brand.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are excited to align our membership with a group that has a globally recognized brand, a successful marketing strategy for GLSLS business, and one which we believe will bring additional marketing and operational value to our current and future members,” said Dave Gutheil, Chief Commercial Officer of the Port of Cleveland & U.S. Chair of the GLCC.