U.S. Great Lakes Cruise Coalition looks to bolster marketing
U.S. Great Lakes Cruise Coalition looks to bolster marketing

U.S. Great Lakes Cruise Coalition looks to bolster marketing

A cruise ship docks at a St. Lawrence River port in Quebec City. The U.S. Great Lakes Cruise Coalition joined the Hwy H2O marketing brand of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System to broaden its reach and boost its marketing efforts.

 Joseph S. Pete

Great Lakes cruises were gaining in popularity before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world last year.

The U.S. Great Lakes Cruise Coalition has been looking to bolster marketing of cruises along the Great Lakes, which potentially could involve stops in Northwest Indiana. Indiana Dunes Tourism in Porter County has been exploring bringing cruise ships in for stops along the local Lake Michigan shorelines, potentially so cruise ship passengers could take guided tours of the Indiana Dunes or local steel mills.

The U.S. members of the bi-national North American coalition joined the Hwy H2O marketing brand of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System, potentially amplifying its marketing reach through alignment with a more established brand.

“We are excited to align our membership with a group that has a globally recognized brand, a successful marketing strategy for GLSLS business, and one which we believe will bring additional marketing and operational value to our current and future members,” said Dave Gutheil, Chief Commercial Officer of the Port of Cleveland & U.S. Chair of the GLCC.

The Great Lakes Cruise Coalition formed 20 years ago to bring cruise lines to the Great Lakes, with stops at ports such as Detroit, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Duluth, Minnesota and Sault Ste Marie, Michigan. It succeeded, bringing in companies like Victory Cruise Lines, Pearl Sea Cruises and Viking.

But now it's focused on expanding cruising across the Great Lakes. The coalition said it's new partnership would strengthen marketing and potentially expand the reach of cruises across the St. Lawrence Seaway system, a 3,700-kilometer marine highway that stretches from the Atlantic Ocean into the Great Lakes.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

