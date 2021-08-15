U.S. Secretary of Labor, USW president to tour Region in support of infrastructure bill

U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh and United Steelworkers President Tom Conway will visit the USW Local 6787 union hall in Chesterton and other local industrial sites Monday to stump for the infrastructure bill in Congress now.

The union is hitting the road for a "We Supply America" bus tour to highlight the benefits of investment in roads and bridges, including supporting good-paying steelworker jobs. The nationwide tour will highlight contributions union workers make in different industries.

“We need a national infrastructure that keeps us safe, that is modern, that keeps our supply chains stocked with the materials we need, and that keeps the country moving in the right direction,” USW International President Tom Conway said. “As a union, we have the skilled workforce to accomplish all these goals.”

The union is campaigning for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill it says will rebuild communities and create union jobs. The legislation recently passed the Senate and is now under consideration in the House of Representatives.