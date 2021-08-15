U.S. Secretary of Labor, USW president to tour Region in support of infrastructure bill

U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh and United Steelworkers President Tom Conway will visit the USW Local 6787 union hall in Chesterton and other local industrial sites Monday to stump for the infrastructure bill in Congress now.
The union is hitting the road for a "We Supply America" bus tour to highlight the benefits of investment in roads and bridges, including supporting good-paying steelworker jobs. The nationwide tour will highlight contributions union workers make in different industries.
“We need a national infrastructure that keeps us safe, that is modern, that keeps our supply chains stocked with the materials we need, and that keeps the country moving in the right direction,” USW International President Tom Conway said. “As a union, we have the skilled workforce to accomplish all these goals.”
The union is campaigning for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill it says will rebuild communities and create union jobs. The legislation recently passed the Senate and is now under consideration in the House of Representatives.
“This is about so much more than fixing roads and bridges,” Conway said. “We need an ambitious overhaul of our entire critical infrastructure from modern schools and health care facilities to state-of-the-art communications networks. Everything that USW members make and everything that we do contributes in some way to this vital project.”
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, USW Local 6787 President Pete Trinidad, USW Local 1066 President Mark Lash and Portage Mayor Sue Lynch will take part in Monday's bus tour highlighting how Region-made steel can "provide widespread economic opportunity, strengthen domestic supply chains and spur job growth in communities across the country."
“Ultimately, every worker and every family in every U.S. state will benefit in some way from an infrastructure program,” USW International Vice President Roxanne Brown said. “Done right, a robust infrastructure investment will spur jobs and job growth in communities across the country and bring meaningful economic opportunity to people in all of our neighborhoods. Congress just needs to make it a reality.”
After kicking off the bus tour in the Region, the USW's We Supply America campaign will head to Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
For more information, visit uswvoices.org/live.