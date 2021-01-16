U.S. Steel acquires Arkansas mini-mill in historic diversification

U.S. Steel has completed its acquisition of the Big River steel mini-mill in Arkansas in a historic diversification beyond the integrated steel production it's done for nearly 120 years.
The Pittsburgh-based company, which founded the city of Gary as a company town in 1906 and remains one of the Calumet Region's largest employers, spent $774 million in cash to close the acquisition. The blockbuster deal, in which the world's first billion dollar company bought one of the newest and most technologically advanced steel mills to come online in the United States, met all the necessary closing conditions, including antitrust approval from the United States Department of Justice.
“We are creating the first ‘Best of Both’ integrated and mini mill steel company. Taking a page from the Big River Steel playbook, we are closing on this world-competitive green steel asset purchase under budget and ahead of schedule,” U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “Our customers now have access to a truly sustainable source of the most advanced high strength steels. Our customer-centric organization will provide customers, employees, communities and investors with the world competitive advantages from the most advanced process technology and the intellectual capital necessary to produce the most advanced products.”
U.S. Steel said the acquisition will result in profitable growth, allow for sustainable production at North America's only LEED-certified steel mill, and improve sharesholder returns by combining integrated and mini-mill production.
The steelmaker will take over Big River Steel, one of the largest electric arc furnace-based flat-rolled mills in North America after it expanded its production capacity to 3.3 million tons a year in November. It will be able to make 14 advanced high-strength steel grades, including the substrate for U.S. Steel XG3 grade of Generation 3 advanced high-strength steel.
U.S. Steel's newest mill will be able to serve the automotive, energy, construction, and agricultural industries.
Mini-mills produce steel at a lower cost and in smaller batches than the integrated mills, such as those along Northwest Indiana's lakefront, as they require far less capital and manpower. Instead of burning iron ore, limestone and coke in the superheated cauldron of blast furnaces to make new steel, they use electricity to melt recycled scrap metal.
While integrated mills have long dominated the automotive business, mini mills have been gaining market share for decades.
U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal idled millions of tons of production capacity, including at Great Lakes Works near Detroit, in recent years as mini-mills have ramped up their production, investing millions of dollars in expansions of mostly non-union facilities in the south.
In 2019, U.S. Steel paid $700 million to acquire a 49.9% stake in Big River Steel, aiming to diversify to add mini-mills to its portfolio. The steelmaker forecasts an immediate boost to cash flow and said it would go over more details about the acquisition during its next earnings call.