U.S. Steel announces 'big hairy audacious goal' of tackling climate change

The steelmaker said last week it would strive to become net-zero on carbon emissions by 2050, release more sustainable grades of verdeX steel, and work to "tackle climate change profitably." It promised changes to how steel is made and how its mills are powered.

"The world’s modern history has been defined by setting bold goals — and then coming together to achieve them. These include the ones that have literally changed our world: the moon landing, the end of the First and Second World Wars, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the development of the COVID vaccine. At U. S. Steel, we refer to this magnitude of transformational change as a BHAG (big, hairy, audacious goal)," CEO David Burritt said in a preface to the 2020 Sustainability Report. "This same commitment is needed again to cut across companies, workers, communities, customers, competitors, countries, and ideologies to solve another big challenge: the climate crisis. And, while we are at it, let’s address some of the other pressing environmental, social, and governance matters referenced in this sustainability report."