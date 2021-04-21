U.S. Steel announces plans to become carbon neutral by 2050, touts lower-emission mini-mill

The steel industry has long been one of the most carbon-intensive in the world, with blast furnaces burning up huge quantities of fossil fuels.

But U.S. Steel is now saying it aims to become carbon neutral by 2050. The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker said it hopes to achieve net-zero carbon emissions within three decades, including by "leveraging its growing fleet of electric arc furnaces," but stresses the technology needed to reach that goal isn't widely commercially available yet.

The steelmaker bought the modern mini-mill Big River Steel in Arkansas last year and is now pursuing what it calls "a best of both strategy" that utilizes both traditional blast furnaces, like those in the steel mills along the Lake Michigan shore, and newer mini-mills, which are far less carbon-intensive, as they're fueled by electricity instead of coking coal.

U.S. Steel said it also would seek to attain its goal with new technologies for reducing iron ore to iron, new sources of carbon-free energy, and carbon capture, sequestration and utilization. The steelmaker said breakthroughs benefiting many different industries will be needed, such as commercially available carbon-neutral electricity sources.

It called for public-private partnerships to invest in the development of such technology.