U.S. Steel becomes first North American steelmaker to join ResponsibleSteel sustainability group

U.S. Steel is becoming the first North American steelmaker to join ResponsibleSteel, a global group that's working to make the steel industry and steel supply chain more sustainable.

The not-for-profit forum is bringing together steel companies to create a "framework, standard and certification process to drive the responsible sourcing, production, use and recycling of steel."

“ResponsibleSteel is an important part of U. S. Steel’s ESG commitments and the 2050 carbon neutrality goal that we just announced,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “By joining ResponsibleSteel we are demonstrating our intent to take our efforts beyond goals and actually deliver profitable solutions for our stakeholders and the planet.”

U.S. Steel previously announced it would try to cut its carbon emissions by 20% by 2030 and announced this week it is now seeking to become net-zero by 2050. The company is rolling out verdeX sustainable steel grade at its new mini-mill in Arkansas.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome U. S. Steel as our first North American Steel Maker member," ResponsibleSteel CEO Anne-Claire Howard said. "As one of the world’s leading steel producers, U. S. Steel brings a vast amount of experience and influence to help us achieve our mission and goals.”