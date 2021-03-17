U.S. Steel board member appointed to oversee $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

A member of the U.S. Steel Board of Directors has been appointed by the Biden administration to oversee the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Eugene B. Sperling is stepping down from the U.S. Steel board and will take a position as White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator, overseeing the massive coronavirus relief package that includes $1,400 stimulus payments for most Americans.

Sperling is an economist who previously served as director of the National Economic Council and assistant to the president for economic policy in the White House under both President Bill Clinton and President Barrack Obama. The Michigan native, a graduate of the Yale University School of Law, is the only person in U.S. history to serve as National Economic Advisor under two presidents.

Sperling led the Obama Administration's Auto Rescue Task Force and is credited with being the architect of the $447 billion American Jobs Act, as well as the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010.

He joined the board of directors for U.S. Steel in 2017.