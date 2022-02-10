U.S. Steel breaks ground on $3 billion mill

In a major shift from the way it's done business for more than a century, U.S. Steel is doubling down on its investment in mini-mills in the south.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker broke ground on its $3 billion minimill in Osceola, Arkansas, which is believed to be the largest private-sector project in the history of Arkansas.

“Several years ago, we embarked on a transformative vision for U. S. Steel,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “Now we celebrate, as we take another significant step forward in becoming the steel company of the future. This facility is engineered to bring together the most advanced technology, to create the steel mill of the future that delivers profitable sustainable solutions for our customers.”

The new mill will be located next to the Big River Steel Mill, which U.S. Steel bought for $1.74 billion, closing on the deal last January after initially buying a 49% stake. U.S. Steel plans to employ 900 people at the new mill.

It cast a national search for a location for the state-of-the-art mill and decided to invest in Arkansas again.

“Last month, we announced that U. S. Steel would build a new state-of-the-art mill in Osceola,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “We are excited to break ground on the project. Once it is finished, it will be the largest single project investment in the state’s history. This is a great opportunity for Arkansas, and I am thrilled to watch the impact this project will have on the northeast Arkansas economy as well as the families of the workers to be employed by the mill.”

The new mill can produce 3 million tons a year. It will have two electric arc furnaces, an endless casting and rolling line and advanced finishing. It will be LEED-certified, demonstrating that it's environmentally friendly

“It is with great pride that we break ground on U. S. Steel’s latest endeavor in Arkansas,” Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. “Once this mill reaches full production, Mississippi County will be the largest steel-producing county in the nation. The company’s decision to select Osceola as the site of this mill speaks volumes about the business climate and workforce in the area. By being the home of the first mill in the country to use endless casting and rolling technology, the steel industry will continue to recognize Arkansas for its excellence in steel production.”

The project is expected to be completed by 2024.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.