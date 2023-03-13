The United Steelworkers union had a contentious round of contract talks with U.S. Steel last year before finally coming to terms on a new agreement.

The USW reached a deal with Cleveland-Cliffs by the end of August, but did not come to terms with U.S. Steel until the end of October. A pact came after nine months of talks in which U.S. Steel asked for lower raises than Cleveland-Cliffs offered and sought changes to its health care plan that would have made many Northwest Indiana hospitals and health care providers out-of-pocket.

Upset steelworkers chanted profanities when U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt visited Avalon Manor to give a talk to the local chapter of the Association for Iron and Steel Technology.

The two sides ultimately agreed on a new four-year contract that included 5% raises for each of the next four years, a lump sum bonus of $4,000, improved pensions, an added holiday and preserved health care options.

The United Steelworkers union said it held firm and maintained the pattern agreement that has been the norm for decades in the steel industry. But Burritt recently bragged on a conference call with investors about breaking the pattern the union seeks to ensure none of its employers gain an unfair advantage in labor costs.

"We also delivered on a breakthrough collective bargaining agreement with United Steelworkers. Instead of falling in line with other union agreements, we broke pattern from a competitor and took the time to negotiate a fair agreement where our employees continued to do well when the company does well," Burritt said in the conference call with investors. "The agreement truly is best for all and includes, over four years, $3 billion lower capital commitments versus a competitor, $200 million cost advantage versus a competitor and $300 million of cash benefits."

U.S. Steel competes with other American steelmakers like Nucor and Steel Dynamics. But its main competitor in the integrated steelmaking space is Cleveland-Cliffs.

Burritt said much of the competitive advantage came from U.S. Steel's pension being 200% overfunded, which allowed it to put $75 million a year in pension funds toward its active health care expenses. That cuts down on the amount of corporate cash it has to dedicate toward its operating expenses.

U.S. Steel and USW remained at the bargaining table months after the union reached a pact with Cleveland-Cliffs as Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel asked for more concessions. Both steelmakers ultimately agreed to pay increases of more than 20% over four years.

"The collective bargaining agreement, I would say, all things considered, went very smoothly. We took the time," Burritt said in the conference call with investors. "We were very purposeful ... and we felt great that we are able to break away from the pattern. But mostly that was because of the stellar pension that we have, particularly with the part that was 200% overfunded. Because of the way that operates, you can actually use the cash from the pension that is overfunded to be able to pay for active medical, and then that active medical is reduced. So, that would enable us to provide increases in pay."

U.S. Steel initially asked workers to take lower raises, emphasizing it provided record profit-sharing bonuses of $43,000 last year.

"When we think about the collective bargaining agreements, what we want to do is we want to strive for more variable pay with the philosophy of pay for performance, meaning when we do well, our employees do well. So, we have a bias for profit sharing, in fact, uncapped profit sharing like we've had here in the last few years, where people can make substantial amounts of money. That's the model that we have at Big River," he said in the conference call. "And we believe that when you have a variable pay structure, you end up with a much better result for your employees, for your company. And certainly, you can then invest more in innovation to support your customers. So, we're very pleased with the flexibility working with the USW to get an agreement that works very well for us."

USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap disputes Burritt's characterization of the new contract.

"I don't know why he felt the need to say that," he said. "That simply is not true. The salary, benefits and pensions are all the same."

The contracts do include some differences, such as that Cleveland-Cliffs pledged $4 billion in capital investment in its mills over the next four years while U.S. Steel pledged only $1 billion. But such differences are common in contracts and the pattern the union seeks to uphold is in wages, benefits, pensions and holidays, Millsap said.

"We want to ensure every company's labor costs are about the same," he said. "We don't want to give one company an advantage on labor costs."

Millsap said the new contract upheld the pattern agreement, a common practice in negotiating not only for the steel industry but for the oil sector and other heavy industries.

"There are differences in seniority, language and all kinds of different things," Millsap said. "As far as the labor cost goes, it's the same for both companies. The economics are the same. I don’t care why he said it and at the end of day, all I care about is bargaining a labor agreement that is fair and one that my members deserve. The union accomplished this at USS and Cleveland Cliffs."